BC-Dividends

April 19, 2023 GMT
IRREGULAR
Banco Santander zA1.25114-19
Permianville Roy TrM.034-285-12
Sendas Distrib z.05065-17-3
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
INCREASED
AONQ.61505-15-15
SouthernQ.705-156-6
REGULAR
Ally FinancialQ.305-15-15
BCB BancorpQ.165-55-19
Broadmark Rlty CapQ.0354-285-15
Coca-Cola ConsolQ.504-285-12
Hingham Instiut SavQ.635-15-10
Kaiser AluminiumQ.774-255-15
Manhattan BridgeQ.11257-107-17
Rexford Indl RltyQ.386-307-17
Royalty PharmaQ.205-196-15
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
