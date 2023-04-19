April 19, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Banco Santander z
|A
|1.2511
|4-19
|Permianville Roy Tr
|M
|.03
|4-28
|5-12
|Sendas Distrib z
|.0506
|5-1
|7-3
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|INCREASED
|AON
|Q
|.6150
|5-1
|5-15
|Southern
|Q
|.70
|5-15
|6-6
|REGULAR
|Ally Financial
|Q
|.30
|5-1
|5-15
|BCB Bancorp
|Q
|.16
|5-5
|5-19
|Broadmark Rlty Cap
|Q
|.035
|4-28
|5-15
|Coca-Cola Consol
|Q
|.50
|4-28
|5-12
|Hingham Instiut Sav
|Q
|.63
|5-1
|5-10
|Kaiser Aluminium
|Q
|.77
|4-25
|5-15
|Manhattan Bridge
|Q
|.1125
|7-10
|7-17
|Rexford Indl Rlty
|Q
|.38
|6-30
|7-17
|Royalty Pharma
|Q
|.20
|5-19
|6-15
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.