June 6, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .66
|129347
|20.44
|20.02
|20.13+.05
|AMCEnt
|149835
|4.77
|4.55
|4.64+.01
|AMCEntpf
|100478
|1.62
|1.57
|1.57—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|389878
|15.75
|15.36
|15.67+.28
|Alibaba
|184093
|87.06
|83.37
|86.70+2.30
|Altria 3.76f
|73659
|44.82
|44.49
|44.66+.02
|Ambev .05e
|223662
|3.00
|2.89
|2.98+.10
|Amcor .48
|103592
|10.12
|9.95
|10.00
|ArkInnova .78e
|152998
|42.78
|41.03
|42.68+.62
|ArmourR .96
|109463
|5.19
|5.06
|5.06—.07
|Avantor
|78670
|20.21
|19.62
|19.78—.46
|BRFSA
|74267
|1.85
|1.76
|1.79+.02
|BcoBrad .04a
|175739
|3.41
|3.34
|3.38+.05
|BkofAm .88
|462404
|29.43
|28.45
|29.23+.69
|Barclay .15e
|93527
|7.93
|7.73
|7.91+.16
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|144232
|17.26
|16.91
|17.13—.06
|BauschHl
|165789
|7.85
|6.82
|7.25—.69
|BigLots 1.20
|107956
|8.02
|6.01
|7.48+1.58
|Boeing
|109427
|211.68
|200.61
|207.29—1.49
|BostonSci
|126340
|51.52
|50.34
|50.67—.73
|CNHIndl .39e
|74628
|13.36
|13.06
|13.34+.20
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|73994
|70.89
|69.75
|70.51—.23
|Carnival
|321880
|12.84
|12.20
|12.77+.47
|CarvanaA
|164581
|15.25
|14.32
|14.78—.22
|Cemex .29t
|68085
|6.74
|6.36
|6.72+.32
|CenovusE 1.60a
|70952
|17.49
|16.84
|17.45+.41
|ChrgePt
|127260
|9.59
|8.66
|9.47+.72
|CienaCorp
|95775
|43.29
|41.49
|42.39—5.11
|Citigroup 2.04
|141729
|47.51
|46.15
|47.22+.98
|ClevCliffs
|75445
|15.78
|15.03
|15.74+.48
|CocaCola 1.84f
|109086
|60.99
|60.12
|60.31—.44
|Coupang
|74116
|16.03
|15.68
|15.98+.32
|DWavQntn
|205774
|2.44
|1.75
|2.25+.48
|DxSCBer
|157142
|30.67
|27.64
|27.94—2.41
|DirSPBr
|151107
|15.97
|15.69
|15.74—.11
|DxSOXBr
|525771
|12.62
|11.66
|11.86—.44
|DxBiotBll
|255499
|7.16
|6.68
|7.08+.29
|DxSOXBl
|492118
|22.06
|20.43
|21.73+.76
|Dir30TrBul
|132271
|7.85
|7.61
|7.83+.12
|DrxSCBull .41e
|201097
|34.38
|31.21
|34.05+2.53
|DrxSPBull
|71248
|81.56
|80.09
|81.27+.55
|Disney
|120713
|92.51
|91.02
|92.16+1.16
|DowInc 2.80
|73775
|52.88
|51.07
|52.59+1.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|74143
|12.98
|12.82
|12.91+.02
|EquitMid .60e
|113767
|9.75
|9.39
|9.65+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|122046
|106.27
|103.98
|106.15+.86
|Farfetch
|105638
|5.61
|5.14
|5.53+.14
|FidNatInfo 2.08f
|83321
|55.37
|54.66
|54.98+.28
|FstHorizon .60
|325190
|11.45
|10.55
|11.44+.61
|FordM .60a
|571339
|12.93
|12.51
|12.93+.34
|FrptMcM .30
|89217
|37.81
|36.92
|37.74+.70
|fuboTV
|126493
|1.91
|1.73
|1.85+.10
|Gap .60f
|96723
|9.22
|8.49
|9.07+.50
|GenMotors .36
|155883
|35.38
|33.98
|35.24+1.11
|GinkgoBi
|288640
|1.86
|1.62
|1.83+.18
|HPInc 1.05
|68045
|29.91
|29.06
|29.65+.36
|Hallibrtn .64
|x85831
|31.40
|30.35
|31.23+.23
|Hanesbds .60
|76138
|4.59
|4.34
|4.58+.24
|HPEnt .48
|120379
|15.41
|14.95
|15.34+.32
|iShBrazil .67e
|423895
|31.45
|30.73
|31.35+.60
|iShSilver
|94011
|21.71
|21.43
|21.65+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|397135
|28.06
|27.32
|27.99+.60
|iShEMkts .59e
|341465
|39.93
|39.41
|39.88+.35
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|252283
|107.32
|106.82
|107.29+.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|143110
|102.47
|101.39
|102.40+.60
|iSEafe 1.66e
|177268
|72.87
|72.35
|72.83+.60
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|230061
|74.66
|74.32
|74.64+.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|579334
|184.31
|178.93
|184.31+4.73
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|93801
|68.08
|63.92
|68.06+.58
|Infosys .27
|124808
|15.67
|15.26
|15.64+.24
|Interpublic 1.24f
|105420
|38.53
|37.73
|38.50+.54
|Invitae
|138767
|1.27
|1.05
|1.24+.18
|iShJapan
|113441
|63.08
|62.50
|63.04+1.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|91131
|49.66
|49.04
|49.62+.47
|ItauUnH
|165896
|5.56
|5.44
|5.51+.05
|JPMorgCh 4
|93270
|140.10
|138.21
|139.34+.25
|Keycorp .82f
|162300
|10.87
|10.04
|10.62+.49
|KindMorg 1.11f
|107881
|16.91
|16.64
|16.85+.09
|Kinrossg .12
|82232
|4.86
|4.76
|4.84—.01
|Kohls 2
|x101437
|22.02
|19.78
|21.93+2.08
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|249713
|27.86
|26.61
|27.73+.98
|LloydBkg .14e
|82423
|2.24
|2.20
|2.24+.04
|LumenTch
|428522
|1.91
|1.77
|1.80—.11
|Macys .66f
|177461
|15.97
|14.83
|15.90+.90
|MarathnO .40f
|129559
|23.30
|22.45
|23.18+.24
|MedProp 1.16
|159737
|9.03
|8.46
|8.98+.47
|Merck 2.92
|69571
|113.72
|109.28
|110.01—3.10
|MorgStan 3.10
|68947
|86.23
|83.27
|85.86+2.12
|NYCmtyB .68
|133428
|11.01
|10.56
|10.87+.30
|NikeB 1.36
|78944
|106.75
|105.20
|106.19+.99
|NokiaCp .19e
|155812
|4.02
|3.98
|3.99—.05
|Nordstrm
|66998
|18.58
|17.31
|18.51+1.12
|NorwCruis
|137563
|16.85
|16.11
|16.75+.57
|NuHldg
|204254
|7.15
|6.91
|7.13+.21
|OcciPet .72f
|86038
|59.59
|58.49
|59.44+.04
|Oracle 1.60f
|70225
|107.49
|106.15
|107.10+.17
|PG&ECp
|142757
|17.10
|16.89
|16.94+.11
|Palantir
|740459
|15.58
|14.92
|15.46+.22
|PermResn
|73221
|10.05
|9.51
|10.03+.26
|PetrbrsA
|87128
|11.49
|10.98
|11.44+.33
|Petrobras 2.87e
|198228
|12.73
|12.20
|12.65+.30
|Pfizer 1.60f
|194977
|38.86
|38.29
|38.37—.28
|100277
|25.19
|23.79
|24.63+.53
|PrVixST
|127006
|6.13
|5.76
|5.76—.37
|ProShtQQQ
|352358
|11.18
|11.09
|11.12
|ProShSP
|195571
|14.59
|14.50
|14.51—.03
|RegionsFn .80
|122950
|18.51
|17.73
|18.31+.51
|Roblox
|72256
|41.63
|40.60
|41.33+.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|636555
|428.58
|425.99
|428.03+.93
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|325860
|43.80
|40.89
|43.16+2.04
|SpdrRetl .49e
|71442
|60.61
|58.20
|60.43+1.83
|Salesforce
|67926
|213.40
|208.37
|212.85+2.99
|SamsaraA
|68203
|29.06
|26.97
|28.09+.88
|Schlmbrg 1f
|123049
|46.97
|45.33
|46.95+.73
|Schwab 1f
|108745
|54.68
|53.69
|54.61+.20
|SentinOne
|203799
|13.91
|12.43
|13.69+.92
|Shopifys
|291560
|64.06
|60.72
|63.66+3.74
|SnapIncA
|164904
|10.63
|10.34
|10.51
|SwstnEngy
|208807
|5.19
|4.87
|5.14+.14
|Square
|104557
|66.18
|62.21
|65.98+2.44
|SPMatls .98e
|76033
|79.21
|78.14
|79.01+.50
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|94120
|131.36
|129.13
|129.70—1.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|107960
|73.55
|72.55
|72.97—.37
|SPEngy 2.04e
|173715
|80.08
|78.24
|80.01+.64
|SPDRFncl .46e
|462123
|33.09
|32.58
|33.04+.41
|SPInds 1.12e
|105092
|101.03
|99.91
|100.87+.63
|SPUtil 1.55e
|128606
|65.84
|65.20
|65.38—.05
|StemInc
|109298
|6.23
|5.67
|5.81+.24
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|138209
|100.60
|97.42
|99.82+1.77
|TevaPhrm
|197711
|7.37
|7.22
|7.23+.02
|Transocn
|107965
|6.44
|6.13
|6.31—.01
|TruistFn 2.08
|108468
|33.64
|31.44
|33.05+1.31
|2xLongs
|107212
|6.86
|6.05
|6.07—.81
|UberTch
|145649
|40.73
|39.93
|40.25—.17
|UiPath
|155439
|19.71
|18.82
|19.46+.06
|USBancrp 1.92f
|138695
|32.80
|31.13
|32.63+1.41
|USNGas
|130674
|6.29
|6.11
|6.21+.03
|USSteel .20
|70599
|22.73
|21.70
|22.63+.71
|UntySftw
|434857
|37.68
|34.52
|35.84—.48
|VFCorp 1.20m
|114126
|19.52
|17.96
|19.09+1.17
|ValeSA 3.08e
|231130
|13.92
|13.72
|13.74+.13
|Valvoline .50
|75129
|38.54
|37.99
|38.12—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|110092
|31.70
|31.24
|31.63+.07
|VangEmg 1.10e
|79986
|40.65
|40.17
|40.62+.31
|VerizonCm 2.61
|183740
|34.74
|34.33
|34.70+.24
|VirgnGal
|100944
|4.06
|3.71
|3.99+.19
|Wayfair
|82918
|49.97
|45.63
|49.44+3.19
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|188191
|41.62
|40.26
|41.26+.81
|WTFlRtTr
|78085
|50.38
|50.36
|50.38+.02
|Xpeng
|167889
|8.69
|8.25
|8.65+.20