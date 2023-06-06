BC-150-actives-f

AP NEWS
June 6, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .6612934720.4420.0220.13+.05
AMCEnt1498354.774.554.64+.01
AMCEntpf1004781.621.571.57—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.1138987815.7515.3615.67+.28
Alibaba18409387.0683.3786.70+2.30
Altria 3.76f7365944.8244.4944.66+.02
Ambev .05e2236623.002.892.98+.10
Amcor .4810359210.129.9510.00
ArkInnova .78e15299842.7841.0342.68+.62
ArmourR .961094635.195.065.06—.07
Avantor7867020.2119.6219.78—.46
BRFSA742671.851.761.79+.02
BcoBrad .04a1757393.413.343.38+.05
BkofAm .8846240429.4328.4529.23+.69
Barclay .15e935277.937.737.91+.16
BarrickGld 2.82e
14423217.2616.9117.13—.06
BauschHl1657897.856.827.25—.69
BigLots 1.201079568.026.017.48+1.58
Boeing109427211.68200.61207.29—1.49
BostonSci12634051.5250.3450.67—.73
CNHIndl .39e7462813.3613.0613.34+.20
CVSHealth 2.42f
7399470.8969.7570.51—.23
Carnival32188012.8412.2012.77+.47
CarvanaA16458115.2514.3214.78—.22
Cemex .29t680856.746.366.72+.32
CenovusE 1.60a7095217.4916.8417.45+.41
ChrgePt1272609.598.669.47+.72
CienaCorp9577543.2941.4942.39—5.11
Citigroup 2.0414172947.5146.1547.22+.98
ClevCliffs7544515.7815.0315.74+.48
CocaCola 1.84f10908660.9960.1260.31—.44
Coupang7411616.0315.6815.98+.32
DWavQntn2057742.441.752.25+.48
DxSCBer15714230.6727.6427.94—2.41
DirSPBr15110715.9715.6915.74—.11
DxSOXBr52577112.6211.6611.86—.44
DxBiotBll2554997.166.687.08+.29
DxSOXBl49211822.0620.4321.73+.76
Dir30TrBul1322717.857.617.83+.12
DrxSCBull .41e
20109734.3831.2134.05+2.53
DrxSPBull7124881.5680.0981.27+.55
Disney12071392.5191.0292.16+1.16
DowInc 2.807377552.8851.0752.59+1.09
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f7414312.9812.8212.91+.02
EquitMid .60e1137679.759.399.65+.15
ExxonMbl 3.64
122046106.27103.98106.15+.86
Farfetch1056385.615.145.53+.14
FidNatInfo 2.08f8332155.3754.6654.98+.28
FstHorizon .6032519011.4510.5511.44+.61
FordM .60a57133912.9312.5112.93+.34
FrptMcM .308921737.8136.9237.74+.70
fuboTV1264931.911.731.85+.10
Gap .60f967239.228.499.07+.50
GenMotors .3615588335.3833.9835.24+1.11
GinkgoBi2886401.861.621.83+.18
HPInc 1.056804529.9129.0629.65+.36
Hallibrtn .64x8583131.4030.3531.23+.23
Hanesbds .60761384.594.344.58+.24
HPEnt .4812037915.4114.9515.34+.32
iShBrazil .67e42389531.4530.7331.35+.60
iShSilver9401121.7121.4321.65+.01
iShChinaLC .87e
39713528.0627.3227.99+.60
iShEMkts .59e34146539.9339.4139.88+.35
iShiBoxIG 3.87
252283107.32106.82107.29+.21
iSh20yrT 3.05
143110102.47101.39102.40+.60
iSEafe 1.66e17726872.8772.3572.83+.60
iShiBxHYB 5.09
23006174.6674.3274.64+.12
iShR2K 1.77e
579334184.31178.93184.31+4.73
iShCorEafe 1.56e
9380168.0863.9268.06+.58
Infosys .2712480815.6715.2615.64+.24
Interpublic 1.24f
10542038.5337.7338.50+.54
Invitae1387671.271.051.24+.18
iShJapan11344163.0862.5063.04+1.26
iShCorEM .95e9113149.6649.0449.62+.47
ItauUnH1658965.565.445.51+.05
JPMorgCh 493270140.10138.21139.34+.25
Keycorp .82f16230010.8710.0410.62+.49
KindMorg 1.11f10788116.9116.6416.85+.09
Kinrossg .12822324.864.764.84—.01
Kohls 2x10143722.0219.7821.93+2.08
KrSChIn 2.58e
24971327.8626.6127.73+.98
LloydBkg .14e824232.242.202.24+.04
LumenTch4285221.911.771.80—.11
Macys .66f17746115.9714.8315.90+.90
MarathnO .40f12955923.3022.4523.18+.24
MedProp 1.161597379.038.468.98+.47
Merck 2.9269571113.72109.28110.01—3.10
MorgStan 3.106894786.2383.2785.86+2.12
NYCmtyB .6813342811.0110.5610.87+.30
NikeB 1.3678944106.75105.20106.19+.99
NokiaCp .19e1558124.023.983.99—.05
Nordstrm6699818.5817.3118.51+1.12
NorwCruis13756316.8516.1116.75+.57
NuHldg2042547.156.917.13+.21
OcciPet .72f8603859.5958.4959.44+.04
Oracle 1.60f70225107.49106.15107.10+.17
PG&amp;ECp14275717.1016.8916.94+.11
Palantir74045915.5814.9215.46+.22
PermResn7322110.059.5110.03+.26
PetrbrsA8712811.4910.9811.44+.33
Petrobras 2.87e
19822812.7312.2012.65+.30
Pfizer 1.60f19497738.8638.2938.37—.28
Pinterest10027725.1923.7924.63+.53
PrVixST1270066.135.765.76—.37
ProShtQQQ35235811.1811.0911.12
ProShSP19557114.5914.5014.51—.03
RegionsFn .8012295018.5117.7318.31+.51
Roblox7225641.6340.6041.33+.54
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
636555428.58425.99428.03+.93
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
32586043.8040.8943.16+2.04
SpdrRetl .49e7144260.6158.2060.43+1.83
Salesforce67926213.40208.37212.85+2.99
SamsaraA6820329.0626.9728.09+.88
Schlmbrg 1f12304946.9745.3346.95+.73
Schwab 1f10874554.6853.6954.61+.20
SentinOne20379913.9112.4313.69+.92
Shopifys29156064.0660.7263.66+3.74
SnapIncA16490410.6310.3410.51
SwstnEngy2088075.194.875.14+.14
Square10455766.1862.2165.98+2.44
SPMatls .98e7603379.2178.1479.01+.50
SPHlthC 1.01e
94120131.36129.13129.70—1.09
SPCnSt 1.28e10796073.5572.5572.97—.37
SPEngy 2.04e17371580.0878.2480.01+.64
SPDRFncl .46e
46212333.0932.5833.04+.41
SPInds 1.12e105092101.0399.91100.87+.63
SPUtil 1.55e12860665.8465.2065.38—.05
StemInc1092986.235.675.81+.24
TaiwSemi 1.56e
138209100.6097.4299.82+1.77
TevaPhrm1977117.377.227.23+.02
Transocn1079656.446.136.31—.01
TruistFn 2.0810846833.6431.4433.05+1.31
2xLongs1072126.866.056.07—.81
UberTch14564940.7339.9340.25—.17
UiPath15543919.7118.8219.46+.06
USBancrp 1.92f
13869532.8031.1332.63+1.41
USNGas1306746.296.116.21+.03
USSteel .207059922.7321.7022.63+.71
UntySftw43485737.6834.5235.84—.48
VFCorp 1.20m
11412619.5217.9619.09+1.17
ValeSA 3.08e23113013.9213.7213.74+.13
Valvoline .507512938.5437.9938.12—.15
VanEGold .06e11009231.7031.2431.63+.07
VangEmg 1.10e7998640.6540.1740.62+.31
VerizonCm 2.61
18374034.7434.3334.70+.24
VirgnGal1009444.063.713.99+.19
Wayfair8291849.9745.6349.44+3.19
WellsFargo 1.20f
18819141.6240.2641.26+.81
WTFlRtTr7808550.3850.3650.38+.02
Xpeng1678898.698.258.65+.20
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.