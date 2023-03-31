March 31, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|20909
|4.97
|4.87
|4.88—.10
|AMCEntpf
|13718
|1.42
|1.37
|1.41+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|16099
|19.15
|19.03
|19.04—.04
|agilon
|8191
|23.61
|23.02
|23.13—.25
|AlgonPw .87
|17861
|8.55
|8.33
|8.55—.04
|Alibaba
|72708
|103.60
|101.13
|101.70—1.68
|Ambev .05e
|36008
|2.87
|2.80
|2.81—.06
|ArkInnova .78e
|34712
|39.41
|38.59
|39.23+.75
|BPPLC 1.44f
|8904
|38.10
|37.82
|37.85—.13
|BcoBrad .04a
|28492
|2.68
|2.63
|2.64+.01
|BkofAm .88
|63458
|28.68
|28.26
|28.28—.02
|Barclay .15e
|18776
|7.21
|7.17
|7.19+.10
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|17086
|18.75
|18.62
|18.70+.10
|BlackBerry
|37221
|4.48
|3.82
|4.44+.44
|Boeing
|10426
|214.80
|211.67
|213.92+2.88
|BritATob 2.69e
|10843
|35.37
|35.18
|35.28—.02
|CanoHl
|94982
|.93
|.76
|.85—.28
|Carnival
|50303
|10.33
|10.18
|10.24+.08
|CarvanaA
|21787
|9.21
|8.77
|8.92+.09
|ChrgePt
|11803
|10.49
|10.20
|10.21+.06
|Citigroup 2.04
|20118
|46.64
|46.33
|46.36+.29
|CocaCola 1.84f
|17034
|62.20
|61.95
|62.18+.33
|Colerra .80f
|10155
|24.55
|24.19
|24.42+.38
|Coupang
|7593
|15.89
|15.65
|15.80+.10
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|31879
|.90
|.88
|.90+.02
|DeltaAir
|11107
|34.73
|34.37
|34.59+.48
|DeutschBk .12e
|8453
|10.23
|10.15
|10.17+.13
|DevonE .80f
|12510
|50.76
|50.12
|50.54+.69
|DxSCBer
|16298
|32.31
|31.65
|32.05—.88
|DirSPBr
|34697
|18.39
|18.22
|18.25—.23
|DxSOXBr
|111486
|17.12
|16.50
|16.79+.14
|DxGlMBr
|8266
|5.86
|5.74
|5.76—.11
|DxBiotBll
|95985
|4.91
|4.69
|4.87+.22
|DxSOXBl
|190707
|18.09
|17.43
|17.79—.16
|Dir30TrBul
|38576
|8.70
|8.62
|8.64+.12
|DrxSCBull .41e
|24750
|31.73
|31.11
|31.35+.83
|DrxSPBull
|14762
|71.28
|70.65
|71.20+.97
|Disney
|10375
|99.13
|98.50
|98.61+.51
|DoorDash
|15984
|62.74
|61.40
|62.54+.76
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|12968
|110.17
|109.34
|109.47—.02
|Farfetch
|11889
|4.88
|4.61
|4.84+.19
|FMajSilvg .01
|12569
|7.42
|7.18
|7.35+.14
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|66441
|13.85
|13.40
|13.47—.22
|FordM .60a
|60011
|12.49
|12.39
|12.44+.15
|FrptMcM .30
|10807
|40.60
|40.23
|40.36+.16
|fuboTV
|19420
|1.07
|1.03
|1.04—.01
|GaotuTch
|7735
|4.39
|4.14
|4.18—.21
|Generac
|8353
|108.35
|103.11
|103.84—8.13
|GenMotors .36
|13012
|36.53
|36.15
|36.26+.27
|Gerdau .50r
|8528
|5.10
|5.00
|5.00+.04
|GinkgoBi
|24154
|1.29
|1.21
|1.29+.06
|HFSincl 1.80f
|7287
|48.65
|47.58
|48.08—1.23
|Haleonn
|12948
|8.19
|8.13
|8.17+.09
|Hallibrtn .64f
|9507
|31.27
|30.83
|30.87—.19
|HlthpeakPr 1.20
|7703
|21.80
|21.51
|21.62—.07
|HeclaM .01e
|8767
|6.43
|6.31
|6.37+.02
|HPEnt .48
|12098
|15.88
|15.77
|15.84+.12
|ICICIBk .19e
|9977
|21.70
|21.44
|21.60+.58
|iShBrazil .67e
|63977
|27.90
|27.60
|27.64—.03
|iShSKor .65e
|8518
|61.52
|61.01
|61.27+.59
|iShSilver
|51526
|22.16
|22.01
|22.10+.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|31353
|29.78
|29.56
|29.62—.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|26222
|39.62
|39.48
|39.54+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|20064
|109.20
|109.01
|109.09+.46
|iShCorUSTr .33
|10186
|23.31
|23.27
|23.31+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|24276
|105.58
|105.27
|105.34+.54
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20826
|71.60
|71.35
|71.57+.41
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|69263
|75.16
|74.95
|75.13+.39
|iShR2K 1.77e
|42313
|177.54
|176.37
|176.79+1.61
|iShREst 2.76e
|9710
|84.19
|83.48
|83.95+.80
|Infosys .27
|9606
|17.45
|17.30
|17.31+.17
|Invitae
|8445
|1.32
|1.25
|1.30+.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|13808
|48.98
|48.82
|48.90+.04
|ItauUnH
|92643
|4.90
|4.86
|4.88+.08
|JPMorgCh 4
|10423
|129.93
|128.93
|128.99+.24
|JohnJn 4.40f
|10547
|154.27
|153.24
|153.81+.38
|Keycorp .82f
|25290
|12.58
|12.10
|12.12—.26
|KindMorg 1.11f
|8124
|17.41
|17.29
|17.32+.02
|Kinrossg .12
|12519
|4.79
|4.74
|4.77+.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|33065
|31.65
|31.13
|31.29—.44
|LumenTch 1
|16152
|2.60
|2.54
|2.55—.01
|Macys .66f
|12113
|17.21
|16.98
|17.11+.13
|MarathnO .40f
|10923
|24.12
|23.80
|23.93+.22
|MedProp 1.16
|28951
|8.15
|7.91
|7.95—.09
|MetroBkH
|10960
|31.42
|29.43
|29.70+4.34
|NYCmtyB .68
|10815
|9.05
|8.92
|8.94—.04
|NorwCruis
|15200
|13.44
|13.28
|13.32+.05
|NuHldg
|14742
|4.91
|4.83
|4.85+.04
|OakStHl
|24938
|38.73
|38.69
|38.69—.01
|OcciPet .72f
|18878
|62.98
|62.22
|62.28—.04
|Oracle 1.60f
|9048
|91.36
|90.41
|91.28+.77
|OscrHl
|7425
|6.84
|6.53
|6.73+.11
|Palantir
|26636
|8.27
|8.08
|8.20+.05
|Petrobras 2.87e
|15688
|10.70
|10.58
|10.59+.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|10513
|40.60
|40.39
|40.52+.14
|PrVixST
|11818
|9.06
|8.97
|9.04—.04
|PrUlSP500
|18942
|37.57
|37.25
|37.53+.51
|ProShtQQQ
|30927
|12.39
|12.32
|12.34—.05
|ProShSP
|24389
|15.17
|15.12
|15.14—.07
|PrUShSP
|12222
|40.93
|40.68
|40.72—.37
|PrUShD3
|16714
|27.09
|26.88
|26.93—.39
|RegionsFn .80
|10308
|18.57
|18.26
|18.27—.06
|Roblox
|8842
|43.83
|42.78
|43.59+.48
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|106357
|405.77
|404.55
|405.59+1.89
|SpdrBiot .44e
|10485
|76.15
|74.90
|75.93+1.26
|SprBl1-3b
|19630
|91.84
|91.83
|91.84—.01
|SpdLgTr
|9354
|30.69
|30.61
|30.65+.17
|SpIntTrm
|11825
|28.87
|28.84
|28.86+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|32838
|44.09
|43.37
|43.44+.01
|SamsaraA
|8610
|20.21
|19.40
|20.10+.61
|SchREIT
|36387
|19.32
|19.14
|19.24+.17
|Schwab 1f
|91146
|52.65
|50.76
|51.22—1.25
|SeaLtd
|7270
|87.88
|86.41
|86.59—.03
|ShawCmg .93
|9039
|29.92
|29.83
|29.89+.96
|Shellplc 2e
|8511
|57.75
|57.36
|57.42—.52
|Shopifys
|23626
|47.40
|45.95
|47.12+.61
|SilvgteCap
|25716
|1.69
|1.51
|1.57—.05
|Skillz
|10912
|.53
|.51
|.52—.02
|SnapIncA
|26727
|11.09
|10.81
|11.00+.09
|SwstnEngy
|15838
|4.96
|4.88
|4.93+.08
|Square
|28395
|70.31
|68.54
|69.60+1.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10711
|128.97
|128.45
|128.89+.80
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13028
|74.56
|74.43
|74.54+.43
|SPEngy 2.04e
|20826
|82.70
|82.18
|82.29+.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|39570
|32.03
|31.86
|31.88+.08
|SpdrRESel
|9278
|37.05
|36.74
|36.96+.38
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11371
|67.54
|67.10
|67.43+.23
|StemInc
|11989
|5.62
|5.45
|5.51+.01
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|12229
|92.13
|91.13
|92.11—.36
|Transocn
|18830
|6.52
|6.38
|6.42—.04
|TruistFn 2.08
|9190
|34.38
|33.50
|33.53—.33
|2xLongs
|8665
|16.02
|15.74
|15.94—.18
|UBSGrp .69e
|11445
|21.05
|20.80
|20.99+.48
|UberTch
|14929
|31.59
|31.21
|31.28+.09
|UiPath
|8731
|17.24
|16.58
|17.15+.47
|UnionPac 5.20
|9157
|199.65
|198.65
|199.23+.87
|USBancrp 1.92f
|12771
|35.95
|35.10
|35.12—.33
|USNGas
|75087
|7.00
|6.87
|6.94+.26
|UntySftw
|9805
|30.17
|29.23
|29.96+.62
|ValeSA 3.08e
|20198
|16.16
|16.01
|16.03+.09
|VanEGold .06e
|22477
|32.73
|32.50
|32.69+.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8473
|45.19
|45.02
|45.17+.21
|VerizonCm 2.61
|35569
|38.84
|38.55
|38.68+.02
|Vipshop
|9802
|15.80
|15.37
|15.44+.12
|VirgnGal
|13393
|4.03
|3.92
|3.95—.11
|WalMart 2.28
|13822
|148.44
|146.47
|148.06+2.39
|WeWork
|12548
|.81
|.77
|.77—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|35859
|37.95
|37.44
|37.46+.08
|Xpeng
|20908
|11.40
|11.12
|11.35—.04
|Yamanag .12
|38812
|5.94
|5.88
|5.91+.02
|—————————