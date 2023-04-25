BC-150-actives-e

April 25, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|9587
|36.90
|36.41
|36.90+1.26
|AMCEnt
|88439
|5.34
|4.92
|5.20+.24
|AMCEntpf
|76720
|1.54
|1.44
|1.53+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|52950
|17.73
|17.45
|17.72+.19
|AbbottLab 2.04
|14495
|110.49
|109.91
|109.94—.46
|AlcoaCp .40
|11325
|36.90
|36.35
|36.51—1.54
|Alibaba
|63045
|85.70
|83.88
|84.00—2.89
|Ambev .05e
|21824
|2.79
|2.76
|2.78—.05
|ArkInnova .78e
|23667
|36.99
|36.54
|36.69—.43
|BPPLC 1.44f
|12097
|39.86
|39.36
|39.43—.67
|BcoBrad .04a
|11109
|2.69
|2.66
|2.67—.02
|BcoSantSA .04e
|16522
|3.65
|3.60
|3.62—.25
|BkofAm .88
|56142
|29.53
|29.24
|29.33—.44
|Barclay .15e
|10838
|7.54
|7.48
|7.51—.23
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|11938
|19.06
|18.85
|18.87—.20
|BostonSci
|16481
|51.78
|51.44
|51.49+.15
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|12128
|73.80
|73.01
|73.45+.01
|Carnival
|40894
|9.27
|9.06
|9.13—.15
|CarrGlb .74f
|17582
|43.30
|42.21
|42.46+.53
|CarvanaA
|10389
|8.47
|8.11
|8.20—.18
|CenovusE 1.60a
|8481
|17.58
|17.22
|17.30—.58
|Centene
|11578
|70.67
|68.83
|70.22+2.56
|ChrgePt
|16780
|8.75
|8.54
|8.59—.25
|Citigroup 2.04
|15850
|48.65
|48.24
|48.50—.53
|ClevCliffs
|23624
|15.99
|15.63
|15.70—.51
|CocaCola 1.84f
|24683
|64.17
|63.63
|63.82—.14
|Colerra .80f
|8489
|25.67
|25.26
|25.28—.42
|Corning 1.12f
|10407
|34.50
|32.94
|33.19—.47
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|33021
|.90
|.89
|.89—.02
|Danaher 1.08f
|18335
|247.65
|239.56
|240.11—14.24
|DeltaAir
|10743
|33.99
|33.55
|33.85—.27
|DevonE .80f
|8428
|53.76
|52.98
|53.03—1.44
|DxSCBer
|16773
|33.19
|32.60
|32.95+1.17
|DirSPBr
|25607
|17.80
|17.65
|17.76+.30
|DxSOXBr
|56075
|20.84
|20.46
|20.74+.64
|DxGlMBr
|10782
|5.92
|5.76
|5.91+.22
|DxDGlBr
|13805
|10.11
|9.90
|10.10+.25
|DxBiotBll
|58080
|5.99
|5.75
|5.89+.06
|DxSOXBl
|118121
|14.42
|14.13
|14.20—.44
|Dir30TrBul
|55597
|8.96
|8.83
|8.94+.31
|DrxSCBull .41e
|22662
|30.53
|29.95
|30.18—1.14
|DrxSPBull
|12599
|73.52
|72.91
|73.06—1.27
|DowInc 2.80
|9971
|55.00
|53.75
|53.99—1.40
|Ecopetrol .83e
|x9808
|10.76
|10.34
|10.34—1.12
|EndeaGp
|11338
|25.75
|25.03
|25.51+.88
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|15985
|117.74
|116.67
|116.82—1.38
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|329860
|12.25
|11.20
|11.79—4.21
|FordM .60a
|81395
|11.98
|11.83
|11.89—.28
|FrptMcM .30
|28001
|38.28
|37.55
|37.68—1.86
|fuboTV
|10653
|1.13
|1.09
|1.10—.05
|FullTrck
|13887
|6.05
|5.89
|6.02—.13
|GenElec .32
|23073
|102.01
|98.47
|99.32—.83
|GenMotors .36
|90742
|34.08
|33.22
|33.64—.65
|Gerdau .50r
|10774
|4.81
|4.74
|4.75—.21
|GinkgoBi
|26795
|1.26
|1.23
|1.25—.02
|Hallibrtn .64f
|36591
|34.80
|32.83
|32.85—1.63
|HeclaM .01e
|10140
|6.10
|5.95
|5.99—.19
|HelixEn
|9537
|7.58
|6.90
|7.12—.74
|HPEnt .48
|8237
|14.25
|14.13
|14.15—.20
|HomeDp 8.36f
|9056
|302.60
|300.62
|301.11—.53
|ICICIBk .19e
|8843
|22.44
|22.27
|22.30—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|18076
|27.77
|27.49
|27.51—.51
|iShSilver
|34790
|22.94
|22.67
|22.70—.38
|iShChinaLC .87e
|43653
|27.64
|27.44
|27.45—.67
|iShEMkts .59e
|40040
|38.43
|38.29
|38.29—.63
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|14540
|110.12
|109.91
|110.07+.59
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|28485
|106.77
|106.28
|106.69+1.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9341
|73.52
|73.25
|73.31—.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|32664
|75.23
|75.10
|75.22+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|40273
|175.94
|174.84
|175.33—2.11
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8902
|68.64
|68.39
|68.44—.51
|Infosys .27
|15734
|14.88
|14.81
|14.85+.03
|IntPap 1.85
|9625
|35.23
|34.66
|34.91—1.48
|Invesco .68f
|9611
|17.31
|16.66
|16.88+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|9996
|47.67
|47.52
|47.53—.75
|ItauUnH
|12826
|5.01
|4.97
|4.97—.04
|JPMorgCh 4
|10550
|139.96
|139.09
|139.50—1.23
|Keycorp .82f
|35718
|10.99
|10.73
|10.81—.33
|KimbClk 4.72f
|8206
|147.87
|143.72
|146.00+3.57
|Kinrossg .12
|11985
|4.99
|4.92
|4.92—.10
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|47349
|27.08
|26.78
|26.82—.84
|LghteMot
|14384
|.26
|.22
|.23—.10
|LincNat 1.80
|9194
|20.83
|20.48
|20.67—.52
|LloydBkg .14e
|16775
|2.37
|2.35
|2.37—.08
|LumenTch
|13975
|2.42
|2.35
|2.38—.04
|Macys .66f
|11852
|16.94
|16.67
|16.81—.26
|McDnlds 6.08
|19191
|295.00
|290.46
|292.65—.55
|MedProp 1.16
|22286
|8.09
|7.96
|7.98—.19
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|12424
|90.96
|89.56
|90.77+1.08
|NYCmtyB .68
|18329
|9.11
|8.91
|9.02—.14
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|8268
|48.21
|47.62
|47.64—.39
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|13809
|79.10
|77.50
|77.91—1.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|35129
|4.15
|4.11
|4.12—.08
|NorwCruis
|8243
|13.02
|12.77
|12.92—.13
|Novartis 3.47e
|9665
|105.56
|104.54
|104.59+4.00
|NuHldg
|16358
|4.98
|4.85
|4.92
|OcciPet .72f
|14614
|62.02
|61.09
|61.12—1.64
|PG&ECp
|11630
|17.18
|17.03
|17.13—.02
|Palantir
|28644
|8.02
|7.87
|7.92—.19
|PetrbrsA
|18053
|10.89
|10.72
|10.74—.07
|Petrobras 2.87e
|26526
|12.05
|11.86
|11.90—.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|19438
|39.92
|39.72
|39.73—.19
|PrVixST
|13635
|8.01
|7.89
|7.98+.11
|PrUlSP500
|11645
|38.73
|38.41
|38.46—.72
|ProctGam 3.76
|14894
|157.25
|156.42
|157.06+.71
|ProShtQQQ
|49741
|12.51
|12.46
|12.50+.07
|ProShSP
|18437
|15.04
|15.00
|15.03+.09
|PrUShSP
|8750
|40.11
|39.90
|40.08+.48
|PrUShD3
|10493
|25.29
|25.12
|25.21+.13
|PulteGrp .64
|12442
|66.08
|64.50
|65.56+1.70
|RegionsFn .80
|9718
|18.21
|17.96
|18.08—.23
|Roblox
|8937
|38.97
|38.16
|38.19—.87
|SpdrGold
|9880
|184.88
|184.37
|184.47—.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|81858
|411.16
|410.04
|410.19—2.45
|SpdrBiot .44e
|9024
|82.00
|80.94
|81.55+.33
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|51257
|42.14
|41.60
|41.97—.74
|Schlmbrg 1f
|12480
|49.64
|48.29
|48.29—1.93
|Schwab 1f
|25590
|52.84
|51.75
|52.00—1.12
|Shopifys
|14641
|47.50
|46.85
|47.16—.86
|SnapIncA
|18587
|10.33
|10.13
|10.21—.01
|Snowflake
|10970
|140.66
|136.20
|137.69—4.82
|SwstnEngy
|14228
|5.06
|4.95
|4.96—.16
|Spotify
|29034
|145.88
|137.01
|138.67+7.22
|Square
|9342
|64.36
|62.95
|63.12—1.39
|SPMatls .98e
|8305
|80.48
|80.05
|80.12—1.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11359
|135.26
|134.67
|134.69—.36
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12615
|77.11
|76.86
|77.11+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|19884
|85.59
|84.76
|84.79—1.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49519
|32.99
|32.89
|32.94—.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|15779
|100.29
|99.65
|99.91—.94
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12401
|70.08
|69.69
|69.80—.17
|Stellantis
|11326
|16.33
|16.13
|16.20—.22
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|20084
|83.40
|82.67
|82.82—1.82
|3MCo 6f
|9864
|107.30
|105.38
|106.20+1.14
|Transocn
|18258
|6.18
|5.100
|6.00—.28
|TruistFn 2.08
|10852
|31.51
|31.04
|31.31—.51
|2xLongs
|11392
|12.37
|12.03
|12.31+.34
|UBSGrp .69e
|10584
|20.48
|20.17
|20.18—.38
|UberTch
|17840
|30.47
|30.16
|30.27—.41
|UPSB 6.48f
|27238
|183.00
|178.25
|178.64—17.21
|USBancrp 1.92f
|24275
|32.94
|32.27
|32.66—.14
|USNGas
|31517
|7.12
|7.03
|7.05—.14
|USSteel .20
|9015
|24.75
|24.30
|24.58—.65
|ValeSA 3.08e
|51962
|13.91
|13.74
|13.76—.39
|VanEGold .06e
|29154
|33.63
|33.30
|33.31—.40
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12674
|39.48
|39.32
|39.33—.57
|VerizonCm 2.61
|41724
|37.14
|36.57
|37.01—.10
|VirgnGal
|11506
|3.37
|3.28
|3.30—.14
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|22710
|40.83
|40.43
|40.70—.75
|Xpeng
|52687
|9.25
|8.74
|8.74—.55
