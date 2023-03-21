AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Wheat KX

March 21, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May829¼843815820¼—9½
Jul815827¾802½806¾—8½
Sep812¼825802¼805¾—8¼
Dec815¼828806½809½—7¼
Mar811½825½807809¼—6¾
May809¾809¾803803¼—6
Jul781781768½769½—5
Sep765767765767—5¼
Dec770¾—5¼
Mar786½—5¼
May758¾—5¼
Jul708—5¼
Est. sales 35,317. Mon.'s sales 37,234
Mon.'s open int 170,669, up 38
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.