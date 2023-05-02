AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Wheat KX

    May 2, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May796796771¼771¼—17
    Jul760½768736¼740¼—17
    Sep758765¾733735¾—19½
    Dec761¾769½736¾738¾—20½
    Mar765772739¼741¼—20¾
    May768768739¼741½—19¾
    Jul744½745¼724¼726¾—13
    Sep738738725727—16¼
    Dec739739730¼732½—11½
    Mar739¼—11
    May714¼—8¼
    Jul691—8¼
    Est. sales 62,584. Mon.'s sales 37,330
    Mon.'s open int 184,757, up 3,878
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.