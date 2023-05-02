AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

    May 2, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

    OpenHighLowNoonChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May612612¾599600—3¾
    Jul620626½610¾611—7¼
    Sep631¾637¾622622¼—7¾
    Dec648½655¾639½640—7¾
    Mar667½668652652¼—8¼
    May674½674½658658¼—8¾
    Jul673¾673¾658658—9¼
    Sep680¼680¼670670—8
    Dec696¾697½685½685¾—7¾
    Est. sales 77,650. Mon.'s sales 94,159
    Mon.'s open int 372,036, up 6,618
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May641¾652638½639½
    Jul584½590½580¼580½—4
    Sep523½528517½520—3¾
    Dec525530¼519520—5¼
    Mar535540¼529¼530¼—5
    May541546½536¼536¾—5
    Jul545½550¼540541—5
    Sep527527521¾522½—2¾
    Dec521524515½516—4½
    Mar525¼525¼522¾522¾—4¾
    May528528524524—5¼
    Dec486486482¼482¾—2¼
    Est. sales 240,633. Mon.'s sales 295,568
    Mon.'s open int 1,220,061, up 12,827
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May297¼297½297¼297½+2¾
    Jul308¾309¼302¾304½¼
    Sep311½311½311½311½—1
    Dec323325½322¾323¾+1
    Mar334¾334¾334¾334¾
    Est. sales 156. Mon.'s sales 363
    Mon.'s open int 5,122, up 66
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May1460146714451445—9¾
    Jul142714401413½1414½—13
    Aug1370¼1381½1360¾1361½—9
    Sep1296¼1305¼1288¾1288¾—6¼
    Nov127512841265¼1265½—9½
    Jan1284¼12931274¾1275¼—9
    Mar1284¾12941277¼1277½—7½
    May12901298½1282½1282½—6¾
    Jul1294¼1301¾1286¼1286¼—6¼
    Sep1255125512551255+9½
    Nov1233¾1241½1230½1230½—2
    Nov1163½1163½1158½1158½
    Est. sales 143,566. Mon.'s sales 133,758
    Mon.'s open int 600,219
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May52.0652.0851.7951.88+.33
    Jul51.8152.6051.7851.84+.03
    Aug51.6252.3351.5951.64+.04
    Sep51.2751.9051.2451.25+.01
    Oct50.8551.3350.7450.80+.03
    Dec50.5350.9750.3750.45—.04
    Jan50.5850.7750.2450.30—.07
    Mar50.4050.7150.1350.19—.11
    May50.2750.5950.1850.19—.05
    Jul50.2650.5150.2350.26+.01
    Aug50.1950.2050.1750.17+.05
    Sep50.0850.1550.0050.00+.05
    Oct49.7949.8049.6349.63—.02
    Dec49.7049.8949.5549.55—.04
    Est. sales 88,061. Mon.'s sales 82,416
    Mon.'s open int 472,247, up 3,472
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May435.30437.30430.60431.50—3.80
    Jul433.70437.60427.50428.60—5.00
    Aug427.40430.80422.50423.00—4.40
    Sep417.30420.40413.10413.20—4.10
    Oct409.20411.60404.90405.00—4.00
    Dec407.50410.10402.70402.80—4.60
    Jan405.70407.90400.40400.40—4.80
    Mar399.40401.60394.60394.60—4.10
    May395.90398.10391.50391.50—3.50
    Jul395.60397.00392.00392.20—2.40
    Aug394.00394.10391.60391.60—.30
    Sep391.60391.60388.10388.50+.20
    Oct384.30384.30380.20380.20—2.10
    Dec383.40384.00380.20380.20—1.80
    Dec368.40368.40368.40368.40—1.80
    Est. sales 76,048. Mon.'s sales 60,742
    Mon.'s open int 426,577, up 1,759
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.