    BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

    May 25, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowNoonChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul607616½599604¾—1½
    Sep620½629611¾617¾—1¼
    Dec637½647630¾636¾½
    Mar652½660¼645½650¾¼
    May657¾666¼652¾657½
    Jul660½668¼656¼660¾
    Dec679¼689679¼682¼
    May694694694694¼
    Est. sales 69,715. Wed.'s sales 98,957
    Wed.'s open int 384,360, up 4,907
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul587½593583½588¾+1½
    Sep515518½508510½—4¾
    Dec520523¼513½516¾—3¼
    Mar528¾532¼523¼526—3½
    May535538529531¾—3¼
    Jul535539½531533½—3¼
    Sep509¼511505½505½—2¾
    Dec505506½500½503½—1¾
    Dec472½472¾471471—3
    Est. sales 226,311. Wed.'s sales 357,203
    Wed.'s open int 1,312,355, up 12,514
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul328¼342½327½334¾+5
    Sep343345337½337½+3½
    Dec347¾354½346¼346¼+1½
    Mar357½357½357½357½+1¾
    Est. sales 503. Wed.'s sales 418
    Wed.'s open int 4,751, up 54
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul1324¼1333½13051323½—1
    Aug1257½1264¼1235¾1250¾—8
    Sep1195¾1198¼1173¾1186¾—8¾
    Nov11851185½1163¼1176—9
    Jan1193½1195¼1173¼1186—8¾
    Mar11961197¼11771188½—9
    May1199½1201½1182½1193½—8½
    Jul12061206½1188¼1199¼—7
    Nov1155¾1160½11451153½—6
    Nov1122112211221122—2¼
    Nov1095109510951095+3¾
    Est. sales 197,418. Wed.'s sales 190,392
    Wed.'s open int 653,602, up 2,354
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    Jul48.0749.0647.8948.41+.41
    Aug48.1549.0847.9948.43+.35
    Sep48.0548.9347.9448.31+.32
    Oct47.8848.6947.7548.06+.24
    Dec47.8148.5847.6747.94+.17
    Jan47.7148.4747.6147.86+.16
    Mar47.7448.3747.5247.75+.13
    May47.5948.2147.4147.68+.19
    Jul47.3748.1147.3747.55+.18
    Aug47.1347.4047.1347.40+.24
    Sep46.9147.2246.9147.22+.28
    Dec47.0047.0546.7446.74+.10
    Est. sales 91,957. Wed.'s sales 113,462
    Wed.'s open int 545,615, up 4,215
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    Jul402.20405.50395.60399.80—2.40
    Aug399.20400.80391.30395.30—3.40
    Sep390.50391.20382.50386.00—4.40
    Oct381.40381.40373.40376.50—4.80
    Dec379.00379.00370.70374.30—4.60
    Jan376.50376.60368.60371.70—5.10
    Mar370.80370.80362.40365.60—5.40
    May366.90367.00358.10361.90—5.10
    Jul365.80365.80358.40361.20—5.00
    Aug362.50362.70356.80360.70—3.20
    Sep361.10361.10354.20358.20—2.90
    Oct351.80351.80350.50350.50—6.60
    Dec355.00355.00350.70350.70—6.50
    Est. sales 118,686. Wed.'s sales 128,070
    Wed.'s open int 483,168, up 3,363
