May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|626¼
|626½
|605½
|611½
|—14
|Sep
|638½
|638½
|618¼
|624¼
|—13½
|Dec
|656¼
|656¼
|636
|642¾
|—13
|Mar
|664¾
|668¾
|651
|657
|—12¾
|May
|671¾
|676
|659¼
|665
|—11¾
|Jul
|671¼
|674¼
|658¼
|663¾
|—12¾
|Sep
|681¼
|683¾
|666½
|670
|—15
|Dec
|685
|687
|679¼
|679¼
|—18
|Mar
|699½
|707
|694½
|707
|+½
|Est. sales 71,984.
|Wed.'s sales 168,349
|Wed.'s open int 371,308
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|561¼
|561¾
|547
|557
|—4½
|Sep
|496½
|497¼
|486¼
|496¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|499
|502½
|490¾
|502
|+3
|Mar
|509½
|512¾
|501¼
|512¼
|+2¾
|May
|514¼
|518¾
|507¾
|518¼
|+2½
|Jul
|516¼
|521¼
|511¼
|520¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|492½
|498
|491¼
|498
|+1¼
|Dec
|490¼
|494
|485¾
|493½
|+1½
|Mar
|499
|499¼
|497
|497
|—3
|May
|497
|497
|497
|497
|—5¾
|Dec
|460½
|464½
|460
|464½
|+1¾
|Dec
|455
|455
|455
|455
|—1¼
|Est. sales 319,875.
|Wed.'s sales 540,454
|Wed.'s open int 1,297,722
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|342½
|343
|331
|338¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|335½
|345
|334¾
|345
|—
|¾
|Dec
|350½
|354½
|344
|354½
|+¾
|Est. sales 411.
|Wed.'s sales 608
|Wed.'s open int 4,574
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1336½
|1348
|1323¼
|1340½
|+3½
|Aug
|1274
|1282¼
|1259½
|1277
|+2¼
|Sep
|1203¾
|1213¾
|1193¼
|1209½
|+3½
|Nov
|1187¾
|1195
|1174¼
|1191½
|+4
|Jan
|1196
|1205
|1185¼
|1202¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|1196
|1208½
|1189
|1204½
|+2¾
|May
|1197½
|1214½
|1195¾
|1210
|+2½
|Jul
|1210¼
|1219¾
|1201½
|1215
|+2¼
|Nov
|1164
|1168½
|1153
|1168½
|+3½
|Nov
|1125
|1125
|1125
|1125
|+7¾
|Est. sales 186,185.
|Wed.'s sales 270,236
|Wed.'s open int 636,350
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|46.55
|47.66
|45.93
|47.51
|+1.10
|Aug
|46.76
|47.80
|46.06
|47.65
|+1.10
|Sep
|46.56
|47.76
|45.98
|47.63
|+1.18
|Oct
|46.27
|47.60
|45.89
|47.49
|+1.25
|Dec
|46.31
|47.56
|45.76
|47.42
|+1.23
|Jan
|46.37
|47.54
|45.81
|47.41
|+1.24
|Mar
|46.15
|47.52
|45.82
|47.39
|+1.23
|May
|46.58
|47.45
|45.85
|47.34
|+1.21
|Jul
|46.66
|47.39
|46.03
|47.24
|+1.15
|Dec
|45.45
|46.56
|45.45
|46.56
|+1.23
|Est. sales 151,611.
|Wed.'s sales 315,049
|Wed.'s open int 532,786,
|up 13,364
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|424.80
|425.30
|415.20
|417.50
|—7.80
|Aug
|417.00
|417.00
|408.70
|410.80
|—6.00
|Sep
|402.90
|403.50
|396.80
|399.10
|—4.50
|Oct
|389.90
|390.20
|383.80
|386.40
|—3.80
|Dec
|386.00
|387.10
|380.30
|383.20
|—3.60
|Jan
|384.80
|384.80
|377.90
|380.70
|—3.70
|Mar
|378.90
|379.10
|371.20
|373.80
|—4.30
|May
|373.10
|373.90
|366.90
|369.30
|—5.20
|Jul
|372.90
|374.10
|366.20
|367.50
|—6.20
|Aug
|370.30
|372.40
|363.50
|365.10
|—6.30
|Sep
|365.20
|369.60
|361.90
|363.00
|—5.10
|Oct
|361.50
|367.00
|357.20
|358.30
|—4.80
|Dec
|362.00
|366.80
|357.10
|358.40
|—4.60
|May
|358.00
|358.00
|357.00
|357.00
|—1.50
|Dec
|354.00
|354.00
|352.00
|352.00
|—2.70
|Est. sales 114,945.
|Wed.'s sales 145,977
|Wed.'s open int 473,100,
|up 6,377