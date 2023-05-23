May 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|825½
|849½
|812¾
|841½
|+15¾
|Sep
|817¼
|841
|805
|833¾
|+16
|Dec
|811
|833½
|798
|827
|+16¾
|Mar
|798¾
|822¼
|789¼
|817¼
|+17½
|May
|790
|810¾
|780¼
|805
|+16¾
|Jul
|752
|774
|752
|766
|+13¾
|Sep
|752½
|758¾
|752½
|758¾
|+13½
|Dec
|761¼
|+13
|Mar
|756¾
|+12½
|May
|731¾
|+12½
|Jul
|707¾
|+12½
|Est. sales 49,272.
|Mon.'s sales 54,998
|Mon.'s open int 182,939,
|up 934