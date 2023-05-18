AP NEWS
BC-Wheat KX

May 18, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul883½884845¾857—28½
Sep871½871½835845½—27¾
Dec861861827¾836½—27¾
Mar844844816¾823—28¾
May831¾831¾804¼809—29½
Jul774¾777¼758½763—22¾
Sep751½754½751½754½—18
Dec751757¾751755½—16¼
Mar748¼—16¼
May723¼—16¼
Jul699¼—16¼
Est. sales 61,131. Wed.'s sales 80,257
Wed.'s open int 183,248
