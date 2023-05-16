AP NEWS
BC-Wheat KX

May 16, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul897902882¾895¼—3
Sep882¾887¾871¼884½—1
Dec873¾878¼862½876¼+2½
Mar862¾865851½863¾+2¼
May852¼857841¾852½+1
Jul808812797½805¾—2¾
Sep800800783792¼—4½
Dec796¾796¾784789½—4¾
Mar782¼—4¾
May757¼—4¾
Jul733¼—4¾
Est. sales 74,718. Mon.'s sales 72,644
Mon.'s open int 185,831
