May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|813
|831¼
|802¾
|818
|+5¾
|Sep
|810¾
|823
|799½
|811¾
|+4
|Dec
|806¼
|816
|796
|806½
|+3
|Mar
|797¾
|807½
|789¼
|798½
|+1½
|May
|784¾
|797
|781½
|786¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|751½
|762
|750
|753¼
|Sep
|746
|748¼
|746
|746
|+¼
|Dec
|742¾
|749
|742
|747¼
|Mar
|741½
|May
|716½
|Jul
|692½
|Est. sales 57,539.
|Wed.'s sales 60,955
|Wed.'s open int 185,012