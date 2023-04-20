BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

AP NEWS
    April 20, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowNoonChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May683684¾666½668½—13¼
    Jul695696678¼680¼—12½
    Sep705706½689¼690¾—13
    Dec721¼721¼704½706—13¾
    Mar728¼729¾714½716¾—12¾
    May731½731½716¼717¼—14¼
    Jul718718704¼704¾—11¾
    Est. sales 86,291. Wed.'s sales 104,034
    Wed.'s open int 378,314
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May672674661½663¾—8½
    Jul636½637¼622624½—12
    Sep568568¾558¼560¾—7¾
    Dec562563½554556—7
    Mar570571½562¾564½—6¾
    May575575568569½—6¾
    Jul576¼577569½571—7
    Sep551551545½546¾—6½
    Dec543543¼536537¾—6½
    Mar549549546546—5½
    Dec496½496½492½493¾—3
    Dec477478½475478½+1¼
    Est. sales 300,725. Wed.'s sales 307,179
    Wed.'s open int 1,313,138
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May347½347½341¼342¼—5
    Jul340½342¼337339¾—1¾
    Sep344¼345¾344¼345¾—2
    Est. sales 941. Wed.'s sales 792
    Wed.'s open int 4,839
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May150515061488¼1492¼—14¼
    Jul1476½14771460¾1464½—14¼
    Aug142114211403¾1408—15¼
    Sep1334½13351319¼1322½—13¾
    Nov13081308¾1293¾1297½—11
    Jan1312¾13151300½1304½—10¾
    Mar1307¼1309½1295¾1299¾—10¼
    May1309¼1309¼1297½1299¾—11½
    Jul1308¾1308¾1299¼1302½—10¾
    Nov1241½1241½12321236¼—9½
    Nov1169116911581158—11
    Est. sales 215,789. Wed.'s sales 245,290
    Wed.'s open int 686,265, up 3,104
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May55.0255.3454.1854.37—.65
    Jul55.1055.4954.2954.56—.60
    Aug54.6155.0653.9554.16—.63
    Sep54.3954.5853.5153.67—.68
    Oct53.7754.0152.9153.06—.75
    Dec53.4253.6452.5252.69—.81
    Jan53.0053.3552.2752.42—.87
    Mar52.9953.1452.0952.29—.85
    May52.9053.0351.9952.11—.92
    Jul52.1152.2651.9451.94—1.06
    Sep52.3652.3651.5651.60—1.05
    Oct52.0352.0351.2351.27—1.09
    Dec51.3251.5551.0351.03—1.22
    Est. sales 110,861. Wed.'s sales 108,564
    Wed.'s open int 476,796
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May454.60455.10448.20449.90—4.50
    Jul452.00452.50445.50447.10—4.90
    Aug442.10443.70436.80438.00—4.20
    Sep429.90430.00423.70425.30—3.20
    Oct419.70420.00414.30416.50—2.10
    Dec417.00417.90412.20414.70—1.70
    Jan414.30414.40409.30412.20—1.00
    Mar404.00404.30400.70403.20—.80
    May397.90398.60395.60398.60+.20
    Jul397.90397.90394.60397.50+1.00
    Aug392.30394.30392.30394.30+1.40
    Sep388.00390.10388.00390.10+1.60
    Oct379.30383.80379.30383.80+1.40
    Dec380.90383.40380.90383.00+1.10
    Est. sales 105,408. Wed.'s sales 125,110
    Wed.'s open int 456,317, up 2,018
