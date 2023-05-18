BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

AP NEWS
May 18, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul626¼626½605½611½—14
Sep638½638½618¼624¼—13½
Dec656¼656¼636642¾—13
Mar664¾668¾651657—12¾
May671¾676659¼665—11¾
Jul671¼674¼658¼663¾—12¾
Sep681¼683¾666½670—15
Dec685687679¼679¼—18
Mar699½707694½707
Est. sales 71,984. Wed.'s sales 168,349
Wed.'s open int 371,308
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul561¼561¾547557—4½
Sep496½497¼486¼496¾¼
Dec499502½490¾502+3
Mar509½512¾501¼512¼+2¾
May514¼518¾507¾518¼+2½
Jul516¼521¼511¼520¾+1¾
Sep492½498491¼498+1¼
Dec490¼494485¾493½+1½
Mar499499¼497497—3
May497497497497—5¾
Dec460½464½460464½+1¾
Dec455455455455—1¼
Est. sales 319,875. Wed.'s sales 540,454
Wed.'s open int 1,297,722
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul342½343331338¾—4¼
Sep335½345334¾345¾
Dec350½354½344354½
Est. sales 411. Wed.'s sales 608
Wed.'s open int 4,574
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1336½13481323¼1340½+3½
Aug12741282¼1259½1277+2¼
Sep1203¾1213¾1193¼1209½+3½
Nov1187¾11951174¼1191½+4
Jan119612051185¼1202¼+4¼
Mar11961208½11891204½+2¾
May1197½1214½1195¾1210+2½
Jul1210¼1219¾1201½1215+2¼
Nov11641168½11531168½+3½
Nov1125112511251125+7¾
Est. sales 186,185. Wed.'s sales 270,236
Wed.'s open int 636,350
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul46.5547.6645.9347.51+1.10
Aug46.7647.8046.0647.65+1.10
Sep46.5647.7645.9847.63+1.18
Oct46.2747.6045.8947.49+1.25
Dec46.3147.5645.7647.42+1.23
Jan46.3747.5445.8147.41+1.24
Mar46.1547.5245.8247.39+1.23
May46.5847.4545.8547.34+1.21
Jul46.6647.3946.0347.24+1.15
Dec45.4546.5645.4546.56+1.23
Est. sales 151,611. Wed.'s sales 315,049
Wed.'s open int 532,786, up 13,364
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul424.80425.30415.20417.50—7.80
Aug417.00417.00408.70410.80—6.00
Sep402.90403.50396.80399.10—4.50
Oct389.90390.20383.80386.40—3.80
Dec386.00387.10380.30383.20—3.60
Jan384.80384.80377.90380.70—3.70
Mar378.90379.10371.20373.80—4.30
May373.10373.90366.90369.30—5.20
Jul372.90374.10366.20367.50—6.20
Aug370.30372.40363.50365.10—6.30
Sep365.20369.60361.90363.00—5.10
Oct361.50367.00357.20358.30—4.80
Dec362.00366.80357.10358.40—4.60
May358.00358.00357.00357.00—1.50
Dec354.00354.00352.00352.00—2.70
Est. sales 114,945. Wed.'s sales 145,977
Wed.'s open int 473,100, up 6,377
