May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|883½
|884
|845¾
|857
|—28½
|Sep
|871½
|871½
|835
|845½
|—27¾
|Dec
|861
|861
|827¾
|836½
|—27¾
|Mar
|844
|844
|816¾
|823
|—28¾
|May
|831¾
|831¾
|804¼
|809
|—29½
|Jul
|774¾
|777¼
|758½
|763
|—22¾
|Sep
|751½
|754½
|751½
|754½
|—18
|Dec
|751
|757¾
|751
|755½
|—16¼
|Mar
|748¼
|—16¼
|May
|723¼
|—16¼
|Jul
|699¼
|—16¼
|Est. sales 61,131.
|Wed.'s sales 80,257
|Wed.'s open int 183,248