April 13, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Money
CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thursday:
Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|BRITISH POUND
|62,500 pounds, $ per pound
|Apr
|1.2446
|1.2525
|1.2416
|1.2525
|—
|2
|May
|1.2414
|1.2530
|1.2414
|1.2530
|—
|5
|Jun
|1.2448
|1.2543
|1.2418
|1.2543
|—
|1
|Sep
|1.2451
|1.2568
|1.2451
|1.2568
|+10
|Est. sales 87,272.
|Wed.'s sales 87,036
|Wed.'s open int 228,758,
|up 3,466
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|100,000 dollars, $ per Cdn. dlr
|Apr
|.7431
|.7494
|.7425
|.7494
|—
|5
|May
|.7431
|.7474
|.7425
|.7474
|—
|29
|Jun
|.7434
|.7507
|.7421
|.7507
|Sep
|.7449
|.7516
|.7436
|.7516
|—
|1
|Dec
|.7470
|.7491
|.7465
|.7491
|—
|33
|Jun
|.7461
|.7517
|.7461
|.7517
|—
|11
|Sep
|.7505
|—
|23
|Est. sales 65,823.
|Wed.'s sales 65,773
|Wed.'s open int 167,066,
|up 2,191
|JAPANESE YEN
|12.5 million yen, $ per 100 yen
|Apr
|.7485
|.7542
|.7469
|.7542
|+
|8
|May
|.7508
|.7568
|.7508
|.7568
|+
|4
|Jun
|.7555
|.7610
|.7535
|.7606
|+
|2
|Sep
|.7689
|.7732
|.7645
|.7732
|+26
|Dec
|.7750
|.7830
|.7750
|.7830
|+24
|Est. sales 148,962.
|Wed.'s sales 148,769
|Wed.'s open int 172,935
|SWISS FRANC
|125,000 francs, $ per franc
|Jun
|1.1156
|1.1330
|1.1153
|1.1330
|—
|13
|Sep
|1.1256
|1.1447
|1.1256
|1.1447
|+
|2
|Dec
|1.1350
|1.1542
|1.1350
|1.1542
|+
|3
|Est. sales 26,792.
|Wed.'s sales 26,790
|Wed.'s open int 40,162,
|up 1,890
|AUSTRAL. DOLLAR
|100,000 dollars, $ per A $
|Apr
|.6650
|.6792
|.6645
|.6792
|+
|3
|May
|.6678
|.6794
|.6677
|.6794
|—
|2
|Jun
|.6672
|.6804
|.6666
|.6804
|—
|2
|Sep
|.6700
|.6826
|.6700
|.6826
|—
|3
|Dec
|.6742
|.6842
|.6742
|.6842
|—
|5
|Est. sales 66,485.
|Wed.'s sales 66,485
|Wed.'s open int 161,444,
|up 2,003
|MEXICAN PESO
|500,000 pesos, $ per peso
|Apr
|.054860
|.055600
|.054860
|.055600
|+130
|Jun
|.054290
|.054860
|.054210
|.054860
|+20
|Est. sales 53,628.
|Wed.'s sales 53,634
|Wed.'s open int 269,006,
|up 8,953
|EURO FUTURES
|125,000 Euros, $ per Euro
|Apr
|1.0919
|1.1050
|1.0917
|1.1050
|+
|1
|May
|1.0946
|1.1067
|1.0943
|1.1067
|Jun
|1.0956
|1.1086
|1.0954
|1.1086
|—
|2
|Sep
|1.1007
|1.1133
|1.1005
|1.1133
|+
|1
|Dec
|1.1060
|1.1165
|1.1060
|1.1165
|—
|1
|Mar
|1.1060
|1.1200
|1.1060
|1.1200
|Sep
|1.1135
|1.1211
|1.1135
|1.1211
|—
|20
|Est. sales 201,160.
|Wed.'s sales 201,160
|Wed.'s open int 766,661,
|up 7,222