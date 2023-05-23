BC-Wheat KX

AP NEWS
    May 23, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul825½849½812¾841½+15¾
    Sep817¼841805833¾+16
    Dec811833½798827+16¾
    Mar798¾822¼789¼817¼+17½
    May790810¾780¼805+16¾
    Jul752774752766+13¾
    Sep752½758¾752½758¾+13½
    Dec761¼+13
    Mar756¾+12½
    May731¾+12½
    Jul707¾+12½
    Est. sales 49,272. Mon.'s sales 54,998
    Mon.'s open int 182,939, up 934
