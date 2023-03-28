AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Wheat KX

March 28, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May860874855¾872½+12¼
Jul847¾860½843¼859¼+11¾
Sep844¾857½841¼856½+11¾
Dec848¾858¼843¾857¼+11¼
Mar849½854¼847853¾+10¼
May832¼845¼832844¾+10¾
Jul795808½795807¾+10½
Sep801804¾801804¾+10¾
Dec806½+10¾
Mar819+10¾
May791¼+10¾
Jul741+10¾
Est. sales 40,439. Mon.'s sales 42,573
Mon.'s open int 172,564, up 555
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.