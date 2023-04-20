April 20, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|683
|684¾
|666½
|668½
|—13¼
|Jul
|695
|696
|678¼
|680¼
|—12½
|Sep
|705
|706½
|689¼
|690¾
|—13
|Dec
|721¼
|721¼
|704½
|706
|—13¾
|Mar
|728¼
|729¾
|714½
|716¾
|—12¾
|May
|731½
|731½
|716¼
|717¼
|—14¼
|Jul
|718
|718
|704¼
|704¾
|—11¾
|Est. sales 86,291.
|Wed.'s sales 104,034
|Wed.'s open int 378,314
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|672
|674
|661½
|663¾
|—8½
|Jul
|636½
|637¼
|622
|624½
|—12
|Sep
|568
|568¾
|558¼
|560¾
|—7¾
|Dec
|562
|563½
|554
|556
|—7
|Mar
|570
|571½
|562¾
|564½
|—6¾
|May
|575
|575
|568
|569½
|—6¾
|Jul
|576¼
|577
|569½
|571
|—7
|Sep
|551
|551
|545½
|546¾
|—6½
|Dec
|543
|543¼
|536
|537¾
|—6½
|Mar
|549
|549
|546
|546
|—5½
|Dec
|496½
|496½
|492½
|493¾
|—3
|Dec
|477
|478½
|475
|478½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 300,725.
|Wed.'s sales 307,179
|Wed.'s open int 1,313,138
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347½
|347½
|341¼
|342¼
|—5
|Jul
|340½
|342¼
|337
|339¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|344¼
|345¾
|344¼
|345¾
|—2
|Est. sales 941.
|Wed.'s sales 792
|Wed.'s open int 4,839
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1505
|1506
|1488¼
|1492¼
|—14¼
|Jul
|1476½
|1477
|1460¾
|1464½
|—14¼
|Aug
|1421
|1421
|1403¾
|1408
|—15¼
|Sep
|1334½
|1335
|1319¼
|1322½
|—13¾
|Nov
|1308
|1308¾
|1293¾
|1297½
|—11
|Jan
|1312¾
|1315
|1300½
|1304½
|—10¾
|Mar
|1307¼
|1309½
|1295¾
|1299¾
|—10¼
|May
|1309¼
|1309¼
|1297½
|1299¾
|—11½
|Jul
|1308¾
|1308¾
|1299¼
|1302½
|—10¾
|Nov
|1241½
|1241½
|1232
|1236¼
|—9½
|Nov
|1169
|1169
|1158
|1158
|—11
|Est. sales 215,789.
|Wed.'s sales 245,290
|Wed.'s open int 686,265,
|up 3,104
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.02
|55.34
|54.18
|54.37
|—.65
|Jul
|55.10
|55.49
|54.29
|54.56
|—.60
|Aug
|54.61
|55.06
|53.95
|54.16
|—.63
|Sep
|54.39
|54.58
|53.51
|53.67
|—.68
|Oct
|53.77
|54.01
|52.91
|53.06
|—.75
|Dec
|53.42
|53.64
|52.52
|52.69
|—.81
|Jan
|53.00
|53.35
|52.27
|52.42
|—.87
|Mar
|52.99
|53.14
|52.09
|52.29
|—.85
|May
|52.90
|53.03
|51.99
|52.11
|—.92
|Jul
|52.11
|52.26
|51.94
|51.94
|—1.06
|Sep
|52.36
|52.36
|51.56
|51.60
|—1.05
|Oct
|52.03
|52.03
|51.23
|51.27
|—1.09
|Dec
|51.32
|51.55
|51.03
|51.03
|—1.22
|Est. sales 110,861.
|Wed.'s sales 108,564
|Wed.'s open int 476,796
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|454.60
|455.10
|448.20
|449.90
|—4.50
|Jul
|452.00
|452.50
|445.50
|447.10
|—4.90
|Aug
|442.10
|443.70
|436.80
|438.00
|—4.20
|Sep
|429.90
|430.00
|423.70
|425.30
|—3.20
|Oct
|419.70
|420.00
|414.30
|416.50
|—2.10
|Dec
|417.00
|417.90
|412.20
|414.70
|—1.70
|Jan
|414.30
|414.40
|409.30
|412.20
|—1.00
|Mar
|404.00
|404.30
|400.70
|403.20
|—.80
|May
|397.90
|398.60
|395.60
|398.60
|+.20
|Jul
|397.90
|397.90
|394.60
|397.50
|+1.00
|Aug
|392.30
|394.30
|392.30
|394.30
|+1.40
|Sep
|388.00
|390.10
|388.00
|390.10
|+1.60
|Oct
|379.30
|383.80
|379.30
|383.80
|+1.40
|Dec
|380.90
|383.40
|380.90
|383.00
|+1.10
|Est. sales 105,408.
|Wed.'s sales 125,110
|Wed.'s open int 456,317,
|up 2,018