BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

May 11, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May617½617½617½617½—10¾
Jul640640¾628¾630½—10¾
Sep651¼652½640½642¼—10¼
Dec667669657659¼—9¾
Mar677½680¼669671¼—9½
May683½685675½677¾—9
Jul685½686½676½678½—8¾
Sep692692688688—9¼
Dec709¼709¼701¼701¼—10¾
Est. sales 60,296. Wed.'s sales 96,875
Wed.'s open int 367,763, up 633
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May641¾648633½634¼—11¼
Jul591592¾583¼585½—8½
Sep520¾520¾514½516½—6¼
Dec518¾519¼513515—5¾
Mar528½528½523524¼—6¼
May534¼534½529530—6¼
Jul536536¾532533½—5¾
Sep514514510¼510¾—5¾
Dec510½510½505505—7¾
Mar513½513½512¼512¼—7¾
May514¼514¼514¼514¼—7¾
Jul515½515½515½515½—7¼
Dec472½472½471½472—5
Dec461½461½461½461½—1¾
Est. sales 189,552. Wed.'s sales 356,403
Wed.'s open int 1,278,189, up 8,315
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul333½336322¼334—3½
Sep328¼336¼328336¼—3½
Dec343½347½340347½
Mar351¾351¾350350—6¾
Est. sales 448. Wed.'s sales 386
Wed.'s open int 4,501
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1437¾144614201445+8½
Jul14031413½1385¼1405+1
Aug133613441319¾1336¾
Sep1267½1272¾1251¾1267¾
Nov125012531234½1246½—4¼
Jan1259¾1261¾1244¾1256—5
Mar1264½1265½1249½1260¼—5¼
May1269½127112551266—5¾
Jul1273¾1274¾1261½1270¼—5¾
Aug1259¼1259¼1259¼1259¼—5
Nov1220½1224¼12051222¼
May1205½1205½1205½1205½
Jul1210½1210½1210½1210½+1¼
Nov1162116211621162+2¼
Est. sales 157,759. Wed.'s sales 151,750
Wed.'s open int 625,811, up 7,067
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul52.0552.2451.0851.37—.68
Aug51.8051.9950.9151.16—.67
Sep51.4551.5850.5950.78—.68
Oct50.9951.1450.1850.41—.60
Dec50.7050.8749.9250.05—.69
Jan50.4750.5749.7849.92—.66
Mar50.3850.5049.6349.87—.51
May50.1750.1949.5049.76—.49
Jul50.1150.1149.4349.94—.25
Aug49.9549.9549.9549.95—.03
Sep49.7549.7549.7549.75+.01
Oct49.4049.4049.4049.40—.03
Dec49.3049.3049.3049.30—.05
Dec48.7348.7348.7348.73—.15
Est. sales 106,994. Wed.'s sales 112,119
Wed.'s open int 492,732, up 9,630
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May415.00420.10415.00420.10+2.20
Jul419.50430.80416.30428.70+9.20
Aug413.80422.80410.50421.10+7.30
Sep403.60409.50400.00408.20+4.50
Oct394.70397.90391.10396.70+1.90
Dec392.90395.00388.30393.70+1.20
Jan390.50392.60386.50391.10+.50
Mar385.20387.30382.00386.00+.20
May382.70383.90379.00382.00—.50
Jul381.00383.00378.60381.40—.30
Aug378.50379.00376.00376.00—2.80
Sep374.10375.00374.00375.00—.10
Oct368.20370.00367.10367.10—2.30
Dec369.70369.70369.70369.70+.40
Est. sales 134,828. Wed.'s sales 98,050
Wed.'s open int 454,225, up 3,641
