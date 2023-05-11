May 11, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|617½
|617½
|617½
|617½
|—10¾
|Jul
|640
|640¾
|628¾
|630½
|—10¾
|Sep
|651¼
|652½
|640½
|642¼
|—10¼
|Dec
|667
|669
|657
|659¼
|—9¾
|Mar
|677½
|680¼
|669
|671¼
|—9½
|May
|683½
|685
|675½
|677¾
|—9
|Jul
|685½
|686½
|676½
|678½
|—8¾
|Sep
|692
|692
|688
|688
|—9¼
|Dec
|709¼
|709¼
|701¼
|701¼
|—10¾
|Est. sales 60,296.
|Wed.'s sales 96,875
|Wed.'s open int 367,763,
|up 633
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|641¾
|648
|633½
|634¼
|—11¼
|Jul
|591
|592¾
|583¼
|585½
|—8½
|Sep
|520¾
|520¾
|514½
|516½
|—6¼
|Dec
|518¾
|519¼
|513
|515
|—5¾
|Mar
|528½
|528½
|523
|524¼
|—6¼
|May
|534¼
|534½
|529
|530
|—6¼
|Jul
|536
|536¾
|532
|533½
|—5¾
|Sep
|514
|514
|510¼
|510¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|510½
|510½
|505
|505
|—7¾
|Mar
|513½
|513½
|512¼
|512¼
|—7¾
|May
|514¼
|514¼
|514¼
|514¼
|—7¾
|Jul
|515½
|515½
|515½
|515½
|—7¼
|Dec
|472½
|472½
|471½
|472
|—5
|Dec
|461½
|461½
|461½
|461½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 189,552.
|Wed.'s sales 356,403
|Wed.'s open int 1,278,189,
|up 8,315
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|333½
|336
|322¼
|334
|—3½
|Sep
|328¼
|336¼
|328
|336¼
|—3½
|Dec
|343½
|347½
|340
|347½
|Mar
|351¾
|351¾
|350
|350
|—6¾
|Est. sales 448.
|Wed.'s sales 386
|Wed.'s open int 4,501
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1437¾
|1446
|1420
|1445
|+8½
|Jul
|1403
|1413½
|1385¼
|1405
|+1
|Aug
|1336
|1344
|1319¾
|1336¾
|Sep
|1267½
|1272¾
|1251¾
|1267
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1250
|1253
|1234½
|1246½
|—4¼
|Jan
|1259¾
|1261¾
|1244¾
|1256
|—5
|Mar
|1264½
|1265½
|1249½
|1260¼
|—5¼
|May
|1269½
|1271
|1255
|1266
|—5¾
|Jul
|1273¾
|1274¾
|1261½
|1270¼
|—5¾
|Aug
|1259¼
|1259¼
|1259¼
|1259¼
|—5
|Nov
|1220½
|1224¼
|1205
|1222¼
|+¾
|May
|1205½
|1205½
|1205½
|1205½
|+½
|Jul
|1210½
|1210½
|1210½
|1210½
|+1¼
|Nov
|1162
|1162
|1162
|1162
|+2¼
|Est. sales 157,759.
|Wed.'s sales 151,750
|Wed.'s open int 625,811,
|up 7,067
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|52.05
|52.24
|51.08
|51.37
|—.68
|Aug
|51.80
|51.99
|50.91
|51.16
|—.67
|Sep
|51.45
|51.58
|50.59
|50.78
|—.68
|Oct
|50.99
|51.14
|50.18
|50.41
|—.60
|Dec
|50.70
|50.87
|49.92
|50.05
|—.69
|Jan
|50.47
|50.57
|49.78
|49.92
|—.66
|Mar
|50.38
|50.50
|49.63
|49.87
|—.51
|May
|50.17
|50.19
|49.50
|49.76
|—.49
|Jul
|50.11
|50.11
|49.43
|49.94
|—.25
|Aug
|49.95
|49.95
|49.95
|49.95
|—.03
|Sep
|49.75
|49.75
|49.75
|49.75
|+.01
|Oct
|49.40
|49.40
|49.40
|49.40
|—.03
|Dec
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|49.30
|—.05
|Dec
|48.73
|48.73
|48.73
|48.73
|—.15
|Est. sales 106,994.
|Wed.'s sales 112,119
|Wed.'s open int 492,732,
|up 9,630
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|415.00
|420.10
|415.00
|420.10
|+2.20
|Jul
|419.50
|430.80
|416.30
|428.70
|+9.20
|Aug
|413.80
|422.80
|410.50
|421.10
|+7.30
|Sep
|403.60
|409.50
|400.00
|408.20
|+4.50
|Oct
|394.70
|397.90
|391.10
|396.70
|+1.90
|Dec
|392.90
|395.00
|388.30
|393.70
|+1.20
|Jan
|390.50
|392.60
|386.50
|391.10
|+.50
|Mar
|385.20
|387.30
|382.00
|386.00
|+.20
|May
|382.70
|383.90
|379.00
|382.00
|—.50
|Jul
|381.00
|383.00
|378.60
|381.40
|—.30
|Aug
|378.50
|379.00
|376.00
|376.00
|—2.80
|Sep
|374.10
|375.00
|374.00
|375.00
|—.10
|Oct
|368.20
|370.00
|367.10
|367.10
|—2.30
|Dec
|369.70
|369.70
|369.70
|369.70
|+.40
|Est. sales 134,828.
|Wed.'s sales 98,050
|Wed.'s open int 454,225,
|up 3,641