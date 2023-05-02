AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Wheat KX

May 2, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May796796771¼771¼—17
Jul760½768736¼740¼—17
Sep758765¾733735¾—19½
Dec761¾769½736¾738¾—20½
Mar765772739¼741¼—20¾
May768768739¼741½—19¾
Jul744½745¼724¼726¾—13
Sep738738725727—16¼
Dec739739730¼732½—11½
Mar739¼—11
May714¼—8¼
Jul691—8¼
Est. sales 62,584. Mon.'s sales 37,330
Mon.'s open int 184,757, up 3,878
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.