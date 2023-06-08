AP NEWS
    BC-Wheat KX

    June 8, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    Jul788807¼782804¾+16¾
    Sep786¼806¼780¼803¾+17¾
    Dec784804¾778½802½+18½
    Mar778¼800775½798+18½
    May778791½772¾789½+17
    Jul750¾767½750¾767½+15¼
    Sep758½765¾758½765¾+14¾
    Dec755¾769½755¾769½+14½
    Mar763¾+14
    May739+14
    Jul714¾+14
    Est. sales 57,525. Wed.'s sales 73,998
    Wed.'s open int 189,330
