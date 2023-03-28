March 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|860
|874
|855¾
|872½
|+12¼
|Jul
|847¾
|860½
|843¼
|859¼
|+11¾
|Sep
|844¾
|857½
|841¼
|856½
|+11¾
|Dec
|848¾
|858¼
|843¾
|857¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|849½
|854¼
|847
|853¾
|+10¼
|May
|832¼
|845¼
|832
|844¾
|+10¾
|Jul
|795
|808½
|795
|807¾
|+10½
|Sep
|801
|804¾
|801
|804¾
|+10¾
|Dec
|806½
|+10¾
|Mar
|819
|+10¾
|May
|791¼
|+10¾
|Jul
|741
|+10¾
|Est. sales 40,439.
|Mon.'s sales 42,573
|Mon.'s open int 172,564,
|up 555