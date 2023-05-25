May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|607
|616½
|599
|604¾
|—1½
|Sep
|620½
|629
|611¾
|617¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|637½
|647
|630¾
|636¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|652½
|660¼
|645½
|650¾
|—
|¼
|May
|657¾
|666¼
|652¾
|657½
|Jul
|660½
|668¼
|656¼
|660¾
|+½
|Dec
|679¼
|689
|679¼
|682
|—
|¼
|May
|694
|694
|694
|694
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 69,715.
|Wed.'s sales 98,957
|Wed.'s open int 384,360,
|up 4,907
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|587½
|593
|583½
|588¾
|+1½
|Sep
|515
|518½
|508
|510½
|—4¾
|Dec
|520
|523¼
|513½
|516¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|528¾
|532¼
|523¼
|526
|—3½
|May
|535
|538
|529
|531¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|535
|539½
|531
|533½
|—3¼
|Sep
|509¼
|511
|505½
|505½
|—2¾
|Dec
|505
|506½
|500½
|503½
|—1¾
|Dec
|472½
|472¾
|471
|471
|—3
|Est. sales 226,311.
|Wed.'s sales 357,203
|Wed.'s open int 1,312,355,
|up 12,514
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|328¼
|342½
|327½
|334¾
|+5
|Sep
|343
|345
|337½
|337½
|+3½
|Dec
|347¾
|354½
|346¼
|346¼
|+1½
|Mar
|357½
|357½
|357½
|357½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 503.
|Wed.'s sales 418
|Wed.'s open int 4,751,
|up 54
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1324¼
|1333½
|1305
|1323½
|—1
|Aug
|1257½
|1264¼
|1235¾
|1250¾
|—8
|Sep
|1195¾
|1198¼
|1173¾
|1186¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|1185
|1185½
|1163¼
|1176
|—9
|Jan
|1193½
|1195¼
|1173¼
|1186
|—8¾
|Mar
|1196
|1197¼
|1177
|1188½
|—9
|May
|1199½
|1201½
|1182½
|1193½
|—8½
|Jul
|1206
|1206½
|1188¼
|1199¼
|—7
|Nov
|1155¾
|1160½
|1145
|1153½
|—6
|Nov
|1122
|1122
|1122
|1122
|—2¼
|Nov
|1095
|1095
|1095
|1095
|+3¾
|Est. sales 197,418.
|Wed.'s sales 190,392
|Wed.'s open int 653,602,
|up 2,354
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.07
|49.06
|47.89
|48.41
|+.41
|Aug
|48.15
|49.08
|47.99
|48.43
|+.35
|Sep
|48.05
|48.93
|47.94
|48.31
|+.32
|Oct
|47.88
|48.69
|47.75
|48.06
|+.24
|Dec
|47.81
|48.58
|47.67
|47.94
|+.17
|Jan
|47.71
|48.47
|47.61
|47.86
|+.16
|Mar
|47.74
|48.37
|47.52
|47.75
|+.13
|May
|47.59
|48.21
|47.41
|47.68
|+.19
|Jul
|47.37
|48.11
|47.37
|47.55
|+.18
|Aug
|47.13
|47.40
|47.13
|47.40
|+.24
|Sep
|46.91
|47.22
|46.91
|47.22
|+.28
|Dec
|47.00
|47.05
|46.74
|46.74
|+.10
|Est. sales 91,957.
|Wed.'s sales 113,462
|Wed.'s open int 545,615,
|up 4,215
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|402.20
|405.50
|395.60
|399.80
|—2.40
|Aug
|399.20
|400.80
|391.30
|395.30
|—3.40
|Sep
|390.50
|391.20
|382.50
|386.00
|—4.40
|Oct
|381.40
|381.40
|373.40
|376.50
|—4.80
|Dec
|379.00
|379.00
|370.70
|374.30
|—4.60
|Jan
|376.50
|376.60
|368.60
|371.70
|—5.10
|Mar
|370.80
|370.80
|362.40
|365.60
|—5.40
|May
|366.90
|367.00
|358.10
|361.90
|—5.10
|Jul
|365.80
|365.80
|358.40
|361.20
|—5.00
|Aug
|362.50
|362.70
|356.80
|360.70
|—3.20
|Sep
|361.10
|361.10
|354.20
|358.20
|—2.90
|Oct
|351.80
|351.80
|350.50
|350.50
|—6.60
|Dec
|355.00
|355.00
|350.70
|350.70
|—6.50
|Est. sales 118,686.
|Wed.'s sales 128,070
|Wed.'s open int 483,168,
|up 3,363