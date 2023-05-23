BC-Wheat KX

AP NEWS
May 23, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul825½849½812¾841½+15¾
Sep817¼841805833¾+16
Dec811833½798827+16¾
Mar798¾822¼789¼817¼+17½
May790810¾780¼805+16¾
Jul752774752766+13¾
Sep752½758¾752½758¾+13½
Dec761¼+13
Mar756¾+12½
May731¾+12½
Jul707¾+12½
Est. sales 49,272. Mon.'s sales 54,998
Mon.'s open int 182,939, up 934
