    BC-Merc Table

    May 25, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    CATTLE
    40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    Jun166.60167.45166.00167.30+1.20
    Aug164.65164.87163.65164.77+.65
    Oct168.75169.12168.05169.02+.65
    Dec172.72172.92171.90172.85+.50
    Feb176.80176.97176.05176.87+.37
    Apr179.90180.05179.30179.97+.30
    Jun175.25175.47174.75175.37+.25
    Aug174.00174.00173.42173.87+.30
    Oct176.87176.87176.25176.50+.38
    Est. sales 53,387. Wed.'s sales 71,106
    Wed.'s open int 328,058
    FEEDER CATTLE
    50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    May208.85209.20208.67208.97
    Aug234.67235.50232.75234.70+.18
    Sep238.00238.80236.05238.07+.45
    Oct239.57240.72238.07240.05+.48
    Nov240.52241.02238.50240.27+.22
    Jan239.15239.62237.40238.67+.12
    Mar239.32240.22238.42239.30+.08
    Apr241.72241.72240.90241.50
    Est. sales 12,744. Wed.'s sales 15,292
    Wed.'s open int 65,881, up 365
    HOGS,LEAN
    40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    Jun79.1579.2577.0277.65—2.15
    Jul80.1780.2577.0077.25—3.57
    Aug79.6779.7076.6276.95—3.45
    Oct72.9072.9070.9571.20—2.20
    Dec70.2570.4069.0769.47—1.38
    Feb75.5075.5774.3274.95—1.00
    Apr80.4580.5079.5080.05—.80
    May85.20—.85
    Jun90.8591.0290.0290.40—.60
    Jul90.5090.8290.3090.60—.55
    Aug89.7090.0089.5090.00—.27
    Oct79.75—.85
    Est. sales 60,861. Wed.'s sales 55,315
    Wed.'s open int 234,826, up 1,811
    PORK BELLIES
    40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
    No open contracts.
