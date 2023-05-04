AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

May 4, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May624625¼624625¼—1
Jul642650¾629¼647¼+7½
Sep654661¾640¼658½+7¾
Dec670678¼656½674¾+8
Mar681¾688¼668685¼+7¼
May687¾692½674689½+5¼
Jul688¾691674½687+2½
Dec711¾715¾701¼714½+3
May725725725725—1½
Est. sales 92,299. Wed.'s sales 15,620
Wed.'s open int 373,338
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May642¼649½637½646
Jul588½592579590¼+1¾
Sep531¾534¾524½529½—2¼
Dec531533¼522¾528¼—2¼
Mar540543¼533¼538—2½
May546½549¼539½543¾—2¾
Jul550552½542¾546¾—3¼
Sep527527522¼523½—4¼
Dec519523½515518—2½
Mar527527522522¼—5¼
Dec484½484½480484½+2
Dec462468462468—2
Est. sales 228,401. Wed.'s sales 351,336
Wed.'s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul311½322¼310¼318+7¾
Sep319¾324319324+6¾
Dec335336½335336½+7¾
Mar345347345347+7¼
Est. sales 401. Wed.'s sales 366
Wed.'s open int 5,315, up 141
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May14481448½1438¾1448½
Jul1415¼142214051417¼¼
Aug13601363½1347¾1358¾—3
Sep1292¾1293½12781287¼—5½
Nov12721273¾1258¼1267—5¼
Jan12821283½1268¼1277—5¼
Mar1284¼1286½1271½1280—6½
May12911291¼1276¾1284½—7½
Jul129512951280½1288¼—7¼
Nov1233¾1236¾1225¾1231—7¾
Nov1161¾1166¾1161¾1166¾—3¼
Est. sales 126,857. Wed.'s sales 244,134
Wed.'s open int 600,635
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.3152.3952.3152.38+.01
Jul52.4053.2952.1852.82+.18
Aug52.1852.9951.9752.53+.13
Sep51.8952.6451.6352.18+.12
Oct51.2952.1351.1651.70+.11
Dec51.2051.7950.8551.40+.09
Jan51.0351.5650.7351.19+.05
Mar50.8551.3650.6550.65—.35
May50.6851.1850.5750.57—.32
Jul51.0251.0950.5950.59—.29
Dec50.1850.1850.1850.18+.02
Est. sales 76,873. Wed.'s sales 138,242
Wed.'s open int 475,173, up 2,626
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May425.00426.70420.50426.30—1.50
Jul424.00425.50418.00423.70—1.20
Aug418.50419.70412.30416.70—1.90
Sep409.30410.10402.70406.00—2.80
Oct400.60401.70394.30397.20—2.90
Dec398.80399.80392.30395.20—3.10
Jan397.20398.00390.60393.30—3.20
Mar392.10393.10386.50388.60—3.10
May389.60389.60383.50385.80—2.90
Jul389.00390.00383.40385.70—2.70
Aug386.50386.50381.10383.30—2.70
Sep383.50385.20378.50378.50—4.10
Oct380.40380.40380.40380.40+3.70
Dec377.50377.50373.80374.10—2.50
Est. sales 84,880. Wed.'s sales 123,229
Wed.'s open int 430,656, up 2,643
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.