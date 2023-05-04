May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-BOT Table,1st Ld
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowNoonChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|624
|625¼
|624
|625¼
|—1
|Jul
|642
|650¾
|629¼
|647¼
|+7½
|Sep
|654
|661¾
|640¼
|658½
|+7¾
|Dec
|670
|678¼
|656½
|674¾
|+8
|Mar
|681¾
|688¼
|668
|685¼
|+7¼
|May
|687¾
|692½
|674
|689½
|+5¼
|Jul
|688¾
|691
|674½
|687
|+2½
|Dec
|711¾
|715¾
|701¼
|714½
|+3
|May
|725
|725
|725
|725
|—1½
|Est. sales 92,299.
|Wed.'s sales 15,620
|Wed.'s open int 373,338
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642¼
|649½
|637½
|646
|+¾
|Jul
|588½
|592
|579
|590¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|531¾
|534¾
|524½
|529½
|—2¼
|Dec
|531
|533¼
|522¾
|528¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|540
|543¼
|533¼
|538
|—2½
|May
|546½
|549¼
|539½
|543¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|550
|552½
|542¾
|546¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|527
|527
|522¼
|523½
|—4¼
|Dec
|519
|523½
|515
|518
|—2½
|Mar
|527
|527
|522
|522¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|484½
|484½
|480
|484½
|+2
|Dec
|462
|468
|462
|468
|—2
|Est. sales 228,401.
|Wed.'s sales 351,336
|Wed.'s open int 1,227,035,
|up 3,081
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|311½
|322¼
|310¼
|318
|+7¾
|Sep
|319¾
|324
|319
|324
|+6¾
|Dec
|335
|336½
|335
|336½
|+7¾
|Mar
|345
|347
|345
|347
|+7¼
|Est. sales 401.
|Wed.'s sales 366
|Wed.'s open int 5,315,
|up 141
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1448
|1448½
|1438¾
|1448½
|+½
|Jul
|1415¼
|1422
|1405
|1417¼
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1360
|1363½
|1347¾
|1358¾
|—3
|Sep
|1292¾
|1293½
|1278
|1287¼
|—5½
|Nov
|1272
|1273¾
|1258¼
|1267
|—5¼
|Jan
|1282
|1283½
|1268¼
|1277
|—5¼
|Mar
|1284¼
|1286½
|1271½
|1280
|—6½
|May
|1291
|1291¼
|1276¾
|1284½
|—7½
|Jul
|1295
|1295
|1280½
|1288¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1233¾
|1236¾
|1225¾
|1231
|—7¾
|Nov
|1161¾
|1166¾
|1161¾
|1166¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 126,857.
|Wed.'s sales 244,134
|Wed.'s open int 600,635
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.31
|52.39
|52.31
|52.38
|+.01
|Jul
|52.40
|53.29
|52.18
|52.82
|+.18
|Aug
|52.18
|52.99
|51.97
|52.53
|+.13
|Sep
|51.89
|52.64
|51.63
|52.18
|+.12
|Oct
|51.29
|52.13
|51.16
|51.70
|+.11
|Dec
|51.20
|51.79
|50.85
|51.40
|+.09
|Jan
|51.03
|51.56
|50.73
|51.19
|+.05
|Mar
|50.85
|51.36
|50.65
|50.65
|—.35
|May
|50.68
|51.18
|50.57
|50.57
|—.32
|Jul
|51.02
|51.09
|50.59
|50.59
|—.29
|Dec
|50.18
|50.18
|50.18
|50.18
|+.02
|Est. sales 76,873.
|Wed.'s sales 138,242
|Wed.'s open int 475,173,
|up 2,626
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|425.00
|426.70
|420.50
|426.30
|—1.50
|Jul
|424.00
|425.50
|418.00
|423.70
|—1.20
|Aug
|418.50
|419.70
|412.30
|416.70
|—1.90
|Sep
|409.30
|410.10
|402.70
|406.00
|—2.80
|Oct
|400.60
|401.70
|394.30
|397.20
|—2.90
|Dec
|398.80
|399.80
|392.30
|395.20
|—3.10
|Jan
|397.20
|398.00
|390.60
|393.30
|—3.20
|Mar
|392.10
|393.10
|386.50
|388.60
|—3.10
|May
|389.60
|389.60
|383.50
|385.80
|—2.90
|Jul
|389.00
|390.00
|383.40
|385.70
|—2.70
|Aug
|386.50
|386.50
|381.10
|383.30
|—2.70
|Sep
|383.50
|385.20
|378.50
|378.50
|—4.10
|Oct
|380.40
|380.40
|380.40
|380.40
|+3.70
|Dec
|377.50
|377.50
|373.80
|374.10
|—2.50
|Est. sales 84,880.
|Wed.'s sales 123,229
|Wed.'s open int 430,656,
|up 2,643