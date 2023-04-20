BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

AP NEWS
April 20, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May683684¾666½668½—13¼
Jul695696678¼680¼—12½
Sep705706½689¼690¾—13
Dec721¼721¼704½706—13¾
Mar728¼729¾714½716¾—12¾
May731½731½716¼717¼—14¼
Jul718718704¼704¾—11¾
Est. sales 86,291. Wed.'s sales 104,034
Wed.'s open int 378,314
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May672674661½663¾—8½
Jul636½637¼622624½—12
Sep568568¾558¼560¾—7¾
Dec562563½554556—7
Mar570571½562¾564½—6¾
May575575568569½—6¾
Jul576¼577569½571—7
Sep551551545½546¾—6½
Dec543543¼536537¾—6½
Mar549549546546—5½
Dec496½496½492½493¾—3
Dec477478½475478½+1¼
Est. sales 300,725. Wed.'s sales 307,179
Wed.'s open int 1,313,138
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May347½347½341¼342¼—5
Jul340½342¼337339¾—1¾
Sep344¼345¾344¼345¾—2
Est. sales 941. Wed.'s sales 792
Wed.'s open int 4,839
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May150515061488¼1492¼—14¼
Jul1476½14771460¾1464½—14¼
Aug142114211403¾1408—15¼
Sep1334½13351319¼1322½—13¾
Nov13081308¾1293¾1297½—11
Jan1312¾13151300½1304½—10¾
Mar1307¼1309½1295¾1299¾—10¼
May1309¼1309¼1297½1299¾—11½
Jul1308¾1308¾1299¼1302½—10¾
Nov1241½1241½12321236¼—9½
Nov1169116911581158—11
Est. sales 215,789. Wed.'s sales 245,290
Wed.'s open int 686,265, up 3,104
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May55.0255.3454.1854.37—.65
Jul55.1055.4954.2954.56—.60
Aug54.6155.0653.9554.16—.63
Sep54.3954.5853.5153.67—.68
Oct53.7754.0152.9153.06—.75
Dec53.4253.6452.5252.69—.81
Jan53.0053.3552.2752.42—.87
Mar52.9953.1452.0952.29—.85
May52.9053.0351.9952.11—.92
Jul52.1152.2651.9451.94—1.06
Sep52.3652.3651.5651.60—1.05
Oct52.0352.0351.2351.27—1.09
Dec51.3251.5551.0351.03—1.22
Est. sales 110,861. Wed.'s sales 108,564
Wed.'s open int 476,796
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May454.60455.10448.20449.90—4.50
Jul452.00452.50445.50447.10—4.90
Aug442.10443.70436.80438.00—4.20
Sep429.90430.00423.70425.30—3.20
Oct419.70420.00414.30416.50—2.10
Dec417.00417.90412.20414.70—1.70
Jan414.30414.40409.30412.20—1.00
Mar404.00404.30400.70403.20—.80
May397.90398.60395.60398.60+.20
Jul397.90397.90394.60397.50+1.00
Aug392.30394.30392.30394.30+1.40
Sep388.00390.10388.00390.10+1.60
Oct379.30383.80379.30383.80+1.40
Dec380.90383.40380.90383.00+1.10
Est. sales 105,408. Wed.'s sales 125,110
Wed.'s open int 456,317, up 2,018
