BC-Wheat KX

May 25, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul813831¼802¾818+5¾
Sep810¾823799½811¾+4
Dec806¼816796806½+3
Mar797¾807½789¼798½+1½
May784¾797781½786¼¼
Jul751½762750753¼
Sep746748¼746746
Dec742¾749742747¼
Mar741½
May716½
Jul692½
Est. sales 57,539. Wed.'s sales 60,955
Wed.'s open int 185,012
