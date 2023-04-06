BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

AP NEWS
April 6, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May682¼685672672½—9½
Jul695697½684¾685½—9¼
Sep708711697¾697¾—10½
Dec727¾729¼716¼716¾—9¾
Mar740740729¾731—7¼
May742¼742¼734735—6½
Jul725725715¼715¼—9¾
Dec730730730730—3½
Est. sales 87,856. Wed.'s sales 116,348
Wed.'s open int 386,278, up 10,279
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May652¼652½641¾643¾—9
Jul627627¼619619¾—7¾
Sep568¼569½563¼564½—4¾
Dec559¼560½555¼557¼—3½
Mar567¼568563¼565—3¼
May571¾573¼568½570¾—2½
Jul573½574¾570½572¾—2
Sep547¼547¼544544¾—1¼
Dec534¼536¼533½535½
Jul542¾542¾542¾542¾¾
Dec486¼487485½485½¾
Est. sales 207,919. Wed.'s sales 310,738
Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May341344334¼344+6
Jul335¾343332343+10¼
Sep336½345¼336½345¼+8½
Dec352¼353¼346½349+2½
Mar354354¼354354¼+3
Est. sales 510. Wed.'s sales 845
Wed.'s open int 4,481, up 105
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May15101510¼1483¼1488¾—22¼
Jul1478½1479¾1455¾1458¾—19
Aug1424¾1427½1405¾1408½—15¾
Sep1347¾1351¼1332¼1333¾—13½
Nov13161320¼1303¾1305½—10½
Jan1322¼1326½1310½1312—10¼
Mar1315¾1319¾1305¼1306—10
May1316½1317½1306¾1307—10½
Jul1320¼1320¼1310¼1310¼—10
Nov125012511243¾1247¼—4
Jul1233¼1239¾1222½1222½—12½
Est. sales 202,274. Wed.'s sales 278,013
Wed.'s open int 733,435
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May55.2255.3454.0454.44—.78
Jul55.4455.5754.2854.63—.81
Aug55.1755.2954.0654.40—.77
Sep54.8554.8953.7054.00—.79
Oct54.4154.4153.3053.58—.75
Dec54.2754.2753.0853.38—.72
Jan54.0454.0453.0053.32—.69
Mar53.7753.8652.9253.31—.66
May53.7453.7652.9553.33—.63
Jul53.2853.3553.2253.35—.65
Dec52.6052.6552.6052.65—.79
Est. sales 115,747. Wed.'s sales 118,320
Wed.'s open int 486,529, up 2,576
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May450.60455.00445.40452.40+1.80
Jul447.00450.00442.80447.60+.80
Aug438.30440.60435.20438.90+.30
Sep426.90427.70423.70426.40—.60
Oct417.60418.00413.80415.00—2.50
Dec415.50415.60411.00412.40—3.00
Jan410.90411.00406.70407.70—3.20
Mar401.20401.50397.60398.80—2.40
May396.50396.60393.30394.80—1.10
Jul395.30395.40393.50394.30—.30
Aug391.60391.60390.40391.00+.30
Sep387.30387.30386.00386.80+.80
Oct378.70380.40378.70380.40+1.70
Dec379.40380.30379.40380.30+2.90
Est. sales 113,031. Wed.'s sales 111,987
Wed.'s open int 438,949, up 2,343
