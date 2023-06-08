AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Merc Money

June 8, 2023 GMT

BC-Merc Money,

CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thursday:

Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
BRITISH POUND
62,500 pounds, $ per pound
Jun1.24251.25601.23981.2560+1
Jul1.24401.25641.24391.25641
Aug1.24371.25561.24371.255615
Sep1.24431.25771.24171.2577+1
Dec1.24641.25641.24531.256416
Sep1.24551.25251.24551.2525
Est. sales 110,383. Wed.'s sales 110,015
Wed.'s open int 241,935
CANADIAN DOLLAR
100,000 dollars, $ per Cdn. dlr
Jun.7464.7549.7450.7490+3
Jul.7470.7505.7461.74892
Sep.7478.7521.7465.7501+3
Dec.7500.7530.7500.7504
Mar.7508.7509.7508.7509+2
Sep.7486.7494.7486.74942
Est. sales 117,534. Wed.'s sales 116,828
Wed.'s open int 164,457
JAPANESE YEN
12.5 million yen, $ per 100 yen
Jun.7173.7208.7142.7208+1
Jul.7209.7239.7175.7239
Aug.7243.7261.7217.721754
Sep.7281.7312.7246.7312+1
Dec.7403.7411.7369.737543
Jun.7565.7565.7561.756162
Est. sales 210,259. Wed.'s sales 210,026
Wed.'s open int 263,994, up 18,662
SWISS FRANC
125,000 francs, $ per franc
Jun1.10301.11301.09941.11301
Sep1.11451.12411.11041.1241+2
Dec1.12711.13401.12181.13407
Mar1.14001.14401.14001.144012
Jun1.14901.15201.14901.152017
Sep1.16002
Est. sales 16,345. Wed.'s sales 16,345
Wed.'s open int 45,381, up 1,294
AUSTRAL. DOLLAR
100,000 dollars, $ per A $
Jun.6673.6720.6644.6716
Jul.6692.6722.6652.67211
Aug.6688.6719.6683.67199
Sep.6691.6739.6663.67331
Dec.6722.6746.6722.67461
Est. sales 97,237. Wed.'s sales 97,237
Wed.'s open int 200,341
MEXICAN PESO
500,000 pesos, $ per peso
Jun.057400.057660.057380.057410+20
Jul.056900.057120.056900.057120+70
Sep.056420.056660.056390.056390+10
Est. sales 71,188. Wed.'s sales 71,188
Wed.'s open int 239,538, up 3,544
EURO FUTURES
125,000 Euros, $ per Euro
Jun1.07011.07841.06751.07841
Jul1.07271.08011.07091.08011
Aug1.07331.08181.07111.0818
Sep1.07561.08381.07301.08381
Dec1.08061.08871.07831.0887
Mar1.08561.09401.08561.0940+2
Jun1.09001.09771.09001.0977+2
Sep1.09321.10041.09321.1004+2
Dec1.09361.10101.09361.101018
Est. sales 324,132. Wed.'s sales 324,132
Wed.'s open int 780,051
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.