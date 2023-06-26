BC-Dividends

AP NEWS
June 26, 2023 GMT
American Rebel Hldgx
x- 1 for 25 reverse split, effective 6/27.
INCREASED
Darden RestaurantsQ1.317-108-1
Investar HoldingQ.107-37-31
Kroger CoQ.298-159-1
MatsonQ.328-39-7
REDUCED
Two Harbors InvestQ.457-57-28
REGULAR
AbbVieQ1.487-148-15
CorningQ.288-319-28
CVB FinancialQ.207-67-20
Edison InternationalQ.73757-57-31
Globe LifeQ.2257-58-1
Granite Point Mtg TrQ.207-37-17
Great Southern BncpQ.407-37-18
Guaranty BancsharesQ.237-17-12
HPQ.26259-1310-4
IDEX CorpQ.647-147-28
InvenTrust PptysQ.21556-307-14
Invesco Mortgage CapQ.407-37-27
Lockheed MartinQ3.009-19-22
MSC Industrial DirecQ.797-117-25
PfizerQ.417-289-5
Pinnacle West CapQ.8658-19-1
Saul CentersQ.597-177-31
Shoe CarnivalQ.107-57-19
StarbucksQ.538-118-25
SteelcaseQ.107-67-17
Thomas ReutersQ4.676-236-23
Thor IndustriesQ.457-77-21
Western Asset Mtg CpQ.357-37-26
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
