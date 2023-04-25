BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
April 25, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt1980695.344.925.07+.11
AMCEntpf1506821.541.441.46—.07
AT&amp;TInc 1.1118565717.7717.4517.66+.13
AlcoaCp .402724636.9035.9636.22—1.82
Alibaba18816385.7082.6883.26—3.63
Ambev .05e899782.812.762.80—.03
AnteroMid .90ex2471210.009.709.87—.14
ArkInnova .78e6381536.9936.3236.34—.78
BPPLC 1.44f4457339.8639.1439.42—.69
BRFSA347321.211.151.20—.03
BcoBrad .04a513222.702.662.70+.02
BcoSantSA .04e371103.653.593.61—.26
BkofAm .8815997029.5329.1429.30—.47
Barclay .15e517087.547.467.49—.25
BarrickGld 2.82e
4287419.0618.8218.95—.13
BostonSci4328451.7851.2951.32—.03
CVSHealth 2.42f
2641773.9573.0173.69+.25
Carnival1019839.279.029.03—.26
CarrGlb .74f3910843.3042.1142.22+.29
CarvanaA341848.477.787.83—.55
CenovusE 1.60a3271217.5817.1917.25—.63
Centene2828570.6768.8369.55+1.89
ChrgePt331928.758.518.52—.32
Citigroup 2.044473248.6548.1648.36—.67
CitizFincl 1.682709028.8228.0328.81+.21
ClevCliffs9101015.9915.2215.49—.73
CocaCola 1.84f5737964.1763.6364.06+.11
Corning 1.12f2621334.5032.9433.36—.30
CredSuiss 1.22e201710.90.87.87—.04
Danaher 1.08f
39960247.65238.05238.61—15.74
DeltaAir3456133.9933.4333.44—.68
DevonE .80f2607753.7652.6553.19—1.28
DxSCBer5087533.4232.6033.33+1.55
DirSPBr9918717.9317.6517.93+.47
DxSOXBr15651221.4620.4621.43+1.33
DxGlMBr284785.955.765.86+.17
DxDGlBr2526910.149.909.99+.14
DxBiotBll1654165.995.665.66—.17
DxSOXBl39966614.4213.6813.70—.93
Dir30TrBul1277629.048.838.95+.32
DrxSCBull .41e
5349530.5329.7329.82—1.50
DrxSPBull4335673.5272.3372.37—1.96
DowInc 2.802828955.0053.0253.10—2.29
Ecopetrol .83ex2769610.7610.0110.04—1.42
ElancoAn2628010.009.499.61—.57
EndeaGp3067726.0125.0325.99+1.36
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f3579012.6712.5512.57—.12
ExxonMbl 3.64
49190117.74115.63116.16—2.04
Farfetch350674.103.963.97—.17
FstRepBk 1.08f
56307012.2511.2011.24—4.76
FordM .60a25998711.9811.7311.83—.33
FrptMcM .309171438.2837.1037.42—2.11
fuboTV494391.131.051.08—.06
FullTrck371916.075.896.03—.11
Gap .60f332559.929.499.51—.57
GenElec .3249890102.0197.7097.75—2.40
GenMotors .3619779334.0833.1133.37—.92
Gerdau .50r303394.814.724.74—.22
GinkgoBi797031.261.221.23—.05
Hallibrtn .64f7320134.8032.8333.32—1.16
HeclaM .01e257236.125.956.11—.07
HelixEn344627.586.737.16—.71
HPEnt .482844914.2514.1214.13—.22
iShBrazil .67e8779827.7727.4727.62—.39
iShSilver11663322.9422.6322.69—.39
iShChinaLC .87e
18778027.6427.3727.40—.72
iShEMkts .59e14744538.3638.2438.27—.66
iShiBoxIG 3.87
51419110.23109.91109.96+.48
iShCorUSTr .332624123.5023.4423.47+.13
iSh20yrT 3.05
78449107.09106.28106.73+1.32
iSEafe 1.66e4727973.5273.1173.14—.68
iShiBxHYB 5.09
14861575.3075.1075.17—.03
iShR2K 1.77e
102995175.94174.41174.58—2.86
iShCorEafe 1.56e
2599768.6468.2668.28—.67
Infosys .274337714.8814.8014.84+.02
iShCorEM .95e4440447.6747.4547.47—.81
ItauUnH731325.034.965.03+.03
JPMorgCh 426768139.96138.98139.48—1.25
Keycorp .82f11594810.9910.6010.65—.49
KindMorg 1.11f2685717.6017.4217.54—.09
Kinrossg .12440514.994.914.96—.07
KrSChIn 2.58e
10598427.0826.7026.79—.88
LghteMot26237.26.22.24—.10
LloydBkg .14e581652.372.352.36—.08
LumenTch677952.442.352.40—.03
Macys .66f3148416.9416.6016.60—.46
MarathnO .40f2917324.3023.7723.91—.82
McDnlds 6.08
33281295.00289.80290.15—3.05
MedProp 1.16713658.097.927.99—.17
Medtrnic 2.72f3813491.0089.5690.39+.70
NYCmtyB .68580409.118.919.01—.15
NextEraEn 1.87f
3531779.1077.5078.44—.60
NokiaCp .19e1062164.154.104.13—.08
NorwCruis2653413.0212.7612.78—.27
NuHldg625274.994.854.95+.03
OcciPet .72f4537262.0260.6261.11—1.65
PG&amp;ECp5608917.2317.0317.20+.06
Palantir866508.027.837.83—.27
PetrbrsA5281910.8910.5610.67—.15
Petrobras 2.87e
10252012.0511.7311.82—.14
Pfizer 1.60f9418039.9239.4839.66—.25
PrVixST452928.137.898.13+.26
PrUlSP5003577738.7338.1138.12—1.06
ProctGam 3.76
34341157.94156.42156.97+.62
ProShtQQQ17643112.5612.4612.56+.13
ProShSP9683215.0815.0015.08+.14
PrUShSP2537640.3239.9040.31+.71
PrUShD32942025.4725.1125.45+.37
PulteGrp .642802466.0864.5065.31+1.45
RangeRs .082545626.4025.0625.38—.31
RegionsFn .804064018.2117.8618.06—.24
Roblox4093538.9737.7637.80—1.26
SpdrGold29077185.00184.30184.94+.13
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
271217411.16408.95408.99—3.64
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
10456642.1441.6041.78—.93
Schlmbrg 1f4042149.6447.9848.45—1.78
Schwab 1f5588352.8451.6051.64—1.48
SentinOne2669417.1716.5416.65—.84
Shopifys3834247.5046.7747.03—.99
SnapIncA6396010.3310.1310.24+.02
Snowflake
32286140.66135.78135.81—6.70
SwstnEngy681455.064.874.95—.17
Spotify54318145.88136.71139.26+7.81
Square3651564.3662.3162.56—1.95
SPHlthC 1.01e
29843135.26134.43134.52—.53
SPCnSt 1.28e4964877.3776.8677.20+.32
SPEngy 2.04e6261685.5984.1684.67—1.61
SPDRFncl .46e
15782332.9932.8532.89—.25
SPInds 1.12e44323100.2999.3799.38—1.47
SPUtil 1.55e3881270.2069.6970.16+.19
Stellantis2536616.3316.1116.19—.23
TaiwSemi 1.56e6672383.4082.4882.70—1.94
Transocn638306.185.915.98—.31
TruistFn 2.083558131.5130.9131.10—.72
2xLongs3511012.7312.0312.73+.76
UberTch8194930.4729.9529.99—.69
UtdMicro .09e265517.847.707.73—.27
UPSB 6.48f
63793183.00177.11177.96—17.89
USBancrp 1.92f8355732.9432.0932.24—.55
USNGas960427.156.987.10—.10
USSteel .202983524.7524.0724.21—1.03
ValeSA 3.08e13783513.9113.7213.78—.37
VanEGold .06e6162833.6333.2433.48—.23
VangEmg 1.10e4223539.4839.2839.31—.60
VangFTSE 1.10e
2949746.2345.9845.99—.51
VerizonCm 2.61
10938337.3636.5737.24+.14
VirgnGal327893.373.193.20—.25
WeWork24723.49.45.45—.03
WellsFargo 1.20f
7025540.9540.4340.89—.57
Xpeng1186109.258.638.88—.42
—————————
