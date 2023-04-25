BC-150-actives-n

April 25, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|198069
|5.34
|4.92
|5.07+.11
|AMCEntpf
|150682
|1.54
|1.44
|1.46—.07
|AT&TInc 1.11
|185657
|17.77
|17.45
|17.66+.13
|AlcoaCp .40
|27246
|36.90
|35.96
|36.22—1.82
|Alibaba
|188163
|85.70
|82.68
|83.26—3.63
|Ambev .05e
|89978
|2.81
|2.76
|2.80—.03
|AnteroMid .90e
|x24712
|10.00
|9.70
|9.87—.14
|ArkInnova .78e
|63815
|36.99
|36.32
|36.34—.78
|BPPLC 1.44f
|44573
|39.86
|39.14
|39.42—.69
|BRFSA
|34732
|1.21
|1.15
|1.20—.03
|BcoBrad .04a
|51322
|2.70
|2.66
|2.70+.02
|BcoSantSA .04e
|37110
|3.65
|3.59
|3.61—.26
|BkofAm .88
|159970
|29.53
|29.14
|29.30—.47
|Barclay .15e
|51708
|7.54
|7.46
|7.49—.25
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|42874
|19.06
|18.82
|18.95—.13
|BostonSci
|43284
|51.78
|51.29
|51.32—.03
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|26417
|73.95
|73.01
|73.69+.25
|Carnival
|101983
|9.27
|9.02
|9.03—.26
|CarrGlb .74f
|39108
|43.30
|42.11
|42.22+.29
|CarvanaA
|34184
|8.47
|7.78
|7.83—.55
|CenovusE 1.60a
|32712
|17.58
|17.19
|17.25—.63
|Centene
|28285
|70.67
|68.83
|69.55+1.89
|ChrgePt
|33192
|8.75
|8.51
|8.52—.32
|Citigroup 2.04
|44732
|48.65
|48.16
|48.36—.67
|CitizFincl 1.68
|27090
|28.82
|28.03
|28.81+.21
|ClevCliffs
|91010
|15.99
|15.22
|15.49—.73
|CocaCola 1.84f
|57379
|64.17
|63.63
|64.06+.11
|Corning 1.12f
|26213
|34.50
|32.94
|33.36—.30
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|201710
|.90
|.87
|.87—.04
|Danaher 1.08f
|39960
|247.65
|238.05
|238.61—15.74
|DeltaAir
|34561
|33.99
|33.43
|33.44—.68
|DevonE .80f
|26077
|53.76
|52.65
|53.19—1.28
|DxSCBer
|50875
|33.42
|32.60
|33.33+1.55
|DirSPBr
|99187
|17.93
|17.65
|17.93+.47
|DxSOXBr
|156512
|21.46
|20.46
|21.43+1.33
|DxGlMBr
|28478
|5.95
|5.76
|5.86+.17
|DxDGlBr
|25269
|10.14
|9.90
|9.99+.14
|DxBiotBll
|165416
|5.99
|5.66
|5.66—.17
|DxSOXBl
|399666
|14.42
|13.68
|13.70—.93
|Dir30TrBul
|127762
|9.04
|8.83
|8.95+.32
|DrxSCBull .41e
|53495
|30.53
|29.73
|29.82—1.50
|DrxSPBull
|43356
|73.52
|72.33
|72.37—1.96
|DowInc 2.80
|28289
|55.00
|53.02
|53.10—2.29
|Ecopetrol .83e
|x27696
|10.76
|10.01
|10.04—1.42
|ElancoAn
|26280
|10.00
|9.49
|9.61—.57
|EndeaGp
|30677
|26.01
|25.03
|25.99+1.36
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|35790
|12.67
|12.55
|12.57—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|49190
|117.74
|115.63
|116.16—2.04
|Farfetch
|35067
|4.10
|3.96
|3.97—.17
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|563070
|12.25
|11.20
|11.24—4.76
|FordM .60a
|259987
|11.98
|11.73
|11.83—.33
|FrptMcM .30
|91714
|38.28
|37.10
|37.42—2.11
|fuboTV
|49439
|1.13
|1.05
|1.08—.06
|FullTrck
|37191
|6.07
|5.89
|6.03—.11
|Gap .60f
|33255
|9.92
|9.49
|9.51—.57
|GenElec .32
|49890
|102.01
|97.70
|97.75—2.40
|GenMotors .36
|197793
|34.08
|33.11
|33.37—.92
|Gerdau .50r
|30339
|4.81
|4.72
|4.74—.22
|GinkgoBi
|79703
|1.26
|1.22
|1.23—.05
|Hallibrtn .64f
|73201
|34.80
|32.83
|33.32—1.16
|HeclaM .01e
|25723
|6.12
|5.95
|6.11—.07
|HelixEn
|34462
|7.58
|6.73
|7.16—.71
|HPEnt .48
|28449
|14.25
|14.12
|14.13—.22
|iShBrazil .67e
|87798
|27.77
|27.47
|27.62—.39
|iShSilver
|116633
|22.94
|22.63
|22.69—.39
|iShChinaLC .87e
|187780
|27.64
|27.37
|27.40—.72
|iShEMkts .59e
|147445
|38.36
|38.24
|38.27—.66
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|51419
|110.23
|109.91
|109.96+.48
|iShCorUSTr .33
|26241
|23.50
|23.44
|23.47+.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|78449
|107.09
|106.28
|106.73+1.32
|iSEafe 1.66e
|47279
|73.52
|73.11
|73.14—.68
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|148615
|75.30
|75.10
|75.17—.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|102995
|175.94
|174.41
|174.58—2.86
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|25997
|68.64
|68.26
|68.28—.67
|Infosys .27
|43377
|14.88
|14.80
|14.84+.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|44404
|47.67
|47.45
|47.47—.81
|ItauUnH
|73132
|5.03
|4.96
|5.03+.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|26768
|139.96
|138.98
|139.48—1.25
|Keycorp .82f
|115948
|10.99
|10.60
|10.65—.49
|KindMorg 1.11f
|26857
|17.60
|17.42
|17.54—.09
|Kinrossg .12
|44051
|4.99
|4.91
|4.96—.07
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|105984
|27.08
|26.70
|26.79—.88
|LghteMot
|26237
|.26
|.22
|.24—.10
|LloydBkg .14e
|58165
|2.37
|2.35
|2.36—.08
|LumenTch
|67795
|2.44
|2.35
|2.40—.03
|Macys .66f
|31484
|16.94
|16.60
|16.60—.46
|MarathnO .40f
|29173
|24.30
|23.77
|23.91—.82
|McDnlds 6.08
|33281
|295.00
|289.80
|290.15—3.05
|MedProp 1.16
|71365
|8.09
|7.92
|7.99—.17
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|38134
|91.00
|89.56
|90.39+.70
|NYCmtyB .68
|58040
|9.11
|8.91
|9.01—.15
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|35317
|79.10
|77.50
|78.44—.60
|NokiaCp .19e
|106216
|4.15
|4.10
|4.13—.08
|NorwCruis
|26534
|13.02
|12.76
|12.78—.27
|NuHldg
|62527
|4.99
|4.85
|4.95+.03
|OcciPet .72f
|45372
|62.02
|60.62
|61.11—1.65
|PG&ECp
|56089
|17.23
|17.03
|17.20+.06
|Palantir
|86650
|8.02
|7.83
|7.83—.27
|PetrbrsA
|52819
|10.89
|10.56
|10.67—.15
|Petrobras 2.87e
|102520
|12.05
|11.73
|11.82—.14
|Pfizer 1.60f
|94180
|39.92
|39.48
|39.66—.25
|PrVixST
|45292
|8.13
|7.89
|8.13+.26
|PrUlSP500
|35777
|38.73
|38.11
|38.12—1.06
|ProctGam 3.76
|34341
|157.94
|156.42
|156.97+.62
|ProShtQQQ
|176431
|12.56
|12.46
|12.56+.13
|ProShSP
|96832
|15.08
|15.00
|15.08+.14
|PrUShSP
|25376
|40.32
|39.90
|40.31+.71
|PrUShD3
|29420
|25.47
|25.11
|25.45+.37
|PulteGrp .64
|28024
|66.08
|64.50
|65.31+1.45
|RangeRs .08
|25456
|26.40
|25.06
|25.38—.31
|RegionsFn .80
|40640
|18.21
|17.86
|18.06—.24
|Roblox
|40935
|38.97
|37.76
|37.80—1.26
|SpdrGold
|29077
|185.00
|184.30
|184.94+.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|271217
|411.16
|408.95
|408.99—3.64
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|104566
|42.14
|41.60
|41.78—.93
|Schlmbrg 1f
|40421
|49.64
|47.98
|48.45—1.78
|Schwab 1f
|55883
|52.84
|51.60
|51.64—1.48
|SentinOne
|26694
|17.17
|16.54
|16.65—.84
|Shopifys
|38342
|47.50
|46.77
|47.03—.99
|SnapIncA
|63960
|10.33
|10.13
|10.24+.02
|Snowflake
|32286
|140.66
|135.78
|135.81—6.70
|SwstnEngy
|68145
|5.06
|4.87
|4.95—.17
|Spotify
|54318
|145.88
|136.71
|139.26+7.81
|Square
|36515
|64.36
|62.31
|62.56—1.95
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|29843
|135.26
|134.43
|134.52—.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|49648
|77.37
|76.86
|77.20+.32
|SPEngy 2.04e
|62616
|85.59
|84.16
|84.67—1.61
|SPDRFncl .46e
|157823
|32.99
|32.85
|32.89—.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|44323
|100.29
|99.37
|99.38—1.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|38812
|70.20
|69.69
|70.16+.19
|Stellantis
|25366
|16.33
|16.11
|16.19—.23
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|66723
|83.40
|82.48
|82.70—1.94
|Transocn
|63830
|6.18
|5.91
|5.98—.31
|TruistFn 2.08
|35581
|31.51
|30.91
|31.10—.72
|2xLongs
|35110
|12.73
|12.03
|12.73+.76
|UberTch
|81949
|30.47
|29.95
|29.99—.69
|UtdMicro .09e
|26551
|7.84
|7.70
|7.73—.27
|UPSB 6.48f
|63793
|183.00
|177.11
|177.96—17.89
|USBancrp 1.92f
|83557
|32.94
|32.09
|32.24—.55
|USNGas
|96042
|7.15
|6.98
|7.10—.10
|USSteel .20
|29835
|24.75
|24.07
|24.21—1.03
|ValeSA 3.08e
|137835
|13.91
|13.72
|13.78—.37
|VanEGold .06e
|61628
|33.63
|33.24
|33.48—.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|42235
|39.48
|39.28
|39.31—.60
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|29497
|46.23
|45.98
|45.99—.51
|VerizonCm 2.61
|109383
|37.36
|36.57
|37.24+.14
|VirgnGal
|32789
|3.37
|3.19
|3.20—.25
|WeWork
|24723
|.49
|.45
|.45—.03
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|70255
|40.95
|40.43
|40.89—.57
|Xpeng
|118610
|9.25
|8.63
|8.88—.42
