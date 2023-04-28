April 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight
|BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
|WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
|HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|171.092.99FstRepBk
|723,341,913
|16.36
|2.99
|3.51—10.75
|431.73348.11S&P500ETF
|424,520,623
|415.94
|403.78
|415.93+3.73
|28.146.21DxSOXBl
|358,228,805
|15.04
|12.52
|14.23—.63
|16.6810.61FordM
|293,266,370
|12.18
|11.44
|11.88+.07
|30.797.33SnapIncA
|274,586,904
|10.70
|8.41
|8.71—1.30
|37.1129.59SPDRFncl
|246,507,997
|33.32
|32.12
|33.17—.05
|22.8414.46AT&TInc
|230,441,665
|18.12
|17.19
|17.67—.55
|15.6312.00ProShtQQQ
|228,201,570
|12.67
|12.17
|12.17—.22
|38.7526.32BkofAm
|209,581,278
|29.90
|28.30
|29.28—.59
|13.194.06DxBiotBll
|171,592,317
|6.03
|5.13
|5.57—.43
|80.1970.40iShiBxHYB
|166,507,521
|75.48
|74.68
|75.36+.37
|89.5916.27DxSOXBr
|146,893,230
|23.22
|19.60
|20.42+.62
|18.896.11Carnival
|145,647,985
|9.44
|8.70
|9.21—.17
|43.2333.49iShEMkts
|142,540,950
|39.16
|38.13
|39.13+.12
|201.99162.50iShR2K
|142,010,454
|178.45
|170.94
|175.20—2.36
|34.8320.87iShChinaLC
|140,645,102
|28.35
|27.28
|28.33—.07
|14.528.88Petrobras
|139,378,384
|12.05
|10.31
|10.62—.98
|19.3111.72ValeSA
|135,924,800
|14.44
|13.70
|14.41+.14
|125.8458.01Alibaba
|134,803,421
|88.48
|82.21
|84.69—4.44
|68.8340.67SpdrS&PRB
|129,674,048
|43.43
|40.67
|42.66—.27
