BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight

April 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
171.092.99FstRepBk723,341,91316.362.993.51—10.75
431.73348.11S&amp;P500ETF
424,520,623415.94403.78415.93+3.73
28.146.21DxSOXBl358,228,80515.0412.5214.23—.63
16.6810.61FordM293,266,37012.1811.4411.88+.07
30.797.33SnapIncA274,586,90410.708.418.71—1.30
37.1129.59SPDRFncl246,507,99733.3232.1233.17—.05
22.8414.46AT&amp;TInc230,441,66518.1217.1917.67—.55
15.6312.00ProShtQQQ228,201,57012.6712.1712.17—.22
38.7526.32BkofAm209,581,27829.9028.3029.28—.59
13.194.06DxBiotBll171,592,3176.035.135.57—.43
80.1970.40iShiBxHYB166,507,52175.4874.6875.36+.37
89.5916.27DxSOXBr
146,893,23023.2219.6020.42+.62
18.896.11Carnival145,647,9859.448.709.21—.17
43.2333.49iShEMkts142,540,95039.1638.1339.13+.12
201.99162.50iShR2K142,010,454178.45170.94175.20—2.36
34.8320.87iShChinaLC140,645,10228.3527.2828.33—.07
14.528.88Petrobras139,378,38412.0510.3110.62—.98
19.3111.72ValeSA135,924,80014.4413.7014.41+.14
125.8458.01Alibaba134,803,42188.4882.2184.69—4.44
68.8340.67SpdrS&amp;PRB
129,674,04843.4340.6742.66—.27
—————————
