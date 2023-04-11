BC-Dividends

AP NEWS
April 11, 2023 GMT
STOCK
ContextLogic Inc Ax
x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 4/12.
VBI Vaccines gx
x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effecive 4/12.
INCREASED
Tanger Factory OutQ.2454-275-15
REGULAR
Albertsons CompaniesQ.124-255-10
Alliant EnergyQ.45254-285-15
A O Smith CorpQ.304-275-15
Cintas CorpQ1.155-126-15
Maximus IncQ.285-125-31
Riley ExplorationQ.344-245-9
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
