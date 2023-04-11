April 11, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|STOCK
|ContextLogic Inc A
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 4/12.
|VBI Vaccines g
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effecive 4/12.
|INCREASED
|Tanger Factory Out
|Q
|.245
|4-27
|5-15
|REGULAR
|Albertsons Companies
|Q
|.12
|4-25
|5-10
|Alliant Energy
|Q
|.4525
|4-28
|5-15
|A O Smith Corp
|Q
|.30
|4-27
|5-15
|Cintas Corp
|Q
|1.15
|5-12
|6-15
|Maximus Inc
|Q
|.28
|5-12
|5-31
|Riley Exploration
|Q
|.34
|4-24
|5-9
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.