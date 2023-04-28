AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 28, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.67+.06
Altria47.51+.32
AmerenCp88.97.75
AmExpress161.34+2.89
ArchDanM78.08+.07
AutoZone2663.31+2.58
BPPLC40.28+.94
Boeing206.78+.74
BristMySq66.77.84
Brunswick84.79.44
CampbSoup54.30.68
Chevron168.58+1.63
Citigroup47.07+.55
CocaCola64.15+.47
ConAgraBr37.96+.06
ConocoPhil102.89+1.66
Corning33.22+.47
CurtissWright169.83+1.85
DTEEnergy112.41—1.04
DeereCo378.02+6.17
DillardsInc298.39+.73
Disney102.50+2.57
DuPont69.72+1.02
EmersonElec83.26+.43
Entergy107.58+.40
ExxonMobil118.34+1.51
FMCCorp123.58+1.80
FirstEnergy39.80—1.32
FootLocker41.99+.20
FordMot11.88+.27
GenDynam218.34+2.65
GenlElec98.97+.91
GenMill88.63.16
HPInc29.71.01
Halliburton32.75+.75
Hershey273.06.27
HomeDepot300.54+6.61
IBM126.41.56
IntlPaper33.11+.10
JohnsonJn163.70+.70
KrogerCo48.63+.29
LindsayCorp120.74.66
LockheedM464.45.55
LowesCos207.83+3.30
MarathonOil24.16+.68
McDonalds295.75+1.03
NCRCorp22.29+.50
Nucor148.18.11
OGEEnergy37.54.19
OccidentPet61.53+.95
ONEOK65.41+1.07
PG&amp;ECorp17.11+.06
Pfizer38.89+.15
ProctGamb156.38.09
RaythnTech99.90+.51
RexAmRescS28.29+.01
RockwellAuto283.41.21
Schlumbrg49.35+1.39
SnapOn259.41+.01
Textron66.94+1.38
3MCo106.22+.89
Timken76.85+.45
TraneTech185.81+.31
UnionPacif195.70+2.16
USSteel22.88.85
VerizonComm38.83+.04
ViadCorp19.03+.90
WalMart150.97.41
WellsFargo39.75+.09
WilliamsCos30.26+.45
Winnebago58.14+.55
YumBrands140.58+.78
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.