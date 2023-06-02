AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

June 2, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:

HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

4.402.81B2goldg34,699,8713.793.643.78+.02
5.10.94Tellurian32,824,7391.291.161.29+.02
4.722.30UraniumEn27,296,8553.072.453.06+.49
1.53.91DenisnMg26,202,2491.191.001.17+.11
2.98.85Globalstar15,902,5431.201.101.18+.06
182.35120.09CheniereEn
13,166,930147.87135.30145.77+6.87
1.48.61NwGoldg12,238,2291.301.141.23+.08
44.4837.77iShIndiabt
11,811,31142.3441.5442.28+.26
1.50.82Ur-Energy10,852,4101.03.841.01+.09
2.49.55eMagin9,286,4432.041.992.01
8.254.69EnFuelgrs9,203,3196.505.596.39+.49
6.382.35EquinxGl7,125,0835.024.414.78+.31
4.201.99SlvrcpMt6,923,9803.192.843.12+.13
3.551.00Protalx5,610,5622.241.902.21+.15
4.891.63RingEngy5,502,6031.831.691.81+.01
1.64.80GoldMin5,356,2751.10.1001.03+.07
6.984.06NovaGldg5,045,1305.344.975.21—.03
11.207.18CrnrstnStr4,935,6008.117.778.06+.30
50.3649.84iShLqdtybt4,802,80850.3150.0850.08—.12
3.181.52i80Gold4,370,7432.342.102.25+.09
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.