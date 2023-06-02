BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|4.402.81B2goldg
|34,699,871
|3.79
|3.64
|3.78+.02
|5.10.94Tellurian
|32,824,739
|1.29
|1.16
|1.29+.02
|4.722.30UraniumEn
|27,296,855
|3.07
|2.45
|3.06+.49
|1.53.91DenisnMg
|26,202,249
|1.19
|1.00
|1.17+.11
|2.98.85Globalstar
|15,902,543
|1.20
|1.10
|1.18+.06
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|13,166,930
|147.87
|135.30
|145.77+6.87
|1.48.61NwGoldg
|12,238,229
|1.30
|1.14
|1.23+.08
|44.4837.77iShIndiabt
|11,811,311
|42.34
|41.54
|42.28+.26
|1.50.82Ur-Energy
|10,852,410
|1.03
|.84
|1.01+.09
|2.49.55eMagin
|9,286,443
|2.04
|1.99
|2.01
|8.254.69EnFuelgrs
|9,203,319
|6.50
|5.59
|6.39+.49
|6.382.35EquinxGl
|7,125,083
|5.02
|4.41
|4.78+.31
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|6,923,980
|3.19
|2.84
|3.12+.13
|3.551.00Protalx
|5,610,562
|2.24
|1.90
|2.21+.15
|4.891.63RingEngy
|5,502,603
|1.83
|1.69
|1.81+.01
|1.64.80GoldMin
|5,356,275
|1.10
|.100
|1.03+.07
|6.984.06NovaGldg
|5,045,130
|5.34
|4.97
|5.21—
|.03
|11.207.18CrnrstnStr
|4,935,600
|8.11
|7.77
|8.06+.30
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|4,802,808
|50.31
|50.08
|50.08—.12
|3.181.52i80Gold
|4,370,743
|2.34
|2.10
|2.25+.09
|—————————