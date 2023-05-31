AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

May 31, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
STOCK
Panbela Therapeutx
x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 6/1.
Troika Media Groupx
x- 1 for 25 reverse split, effective 6/1.
Verastem Incx
x- 1 for 12 reverse split, effective 6/1.
INCREASED
Lowe'sQ1.107-268-9
REGULAR
BancFirstQ.406-307-17
Booz Allen HamiltonQ.476-156-30
CaleresQ.076-96-28
Diana ShippingQ.156-127-10
Extra Space StorageQ1.626-156-30
First CapitalQ.276-166-30
Flanigan's EnterpA.456-126-26
McDonald'sQ1.526-56-20
National ResearchQ.126-307-14
Northrim BancorpQ.606-86-16
Stellar BancorpQ.136-156-30
Summit FinancialQ.206-156-30
Texas Cmnty BcshsQ.036-96-26
ValhiQ.086-56-22
Virginia Natl BcshsQ.336-96-23
Xerox HoldingsQ.256-307-31
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
