May 31, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|STOCK
|Panbela Therapeut
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 6/1.
|Troika Media Group
|x
|x- 1 for 25 reverse split, effective 6/1.
|Verastem Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 12 reverse split, effective 6/1.
|INCREASED
|Lowe's
|Q
|1.10
|7-26
|8-9
|REGULAR
|BancFirst
|Q
|.40
|6-30
|7-17
|Booz Allen Hamilton
|Q
|.47
|6-15
|6-30
|Caleres
|Q
|.07
|6-9
|6-28
|Diana Shipping
|Q
|.15
|6-12
|7-10
|Extra Space Storage
|Q
|1.62
|6-15
|6-30
|First Capital
|Q
|.27
|6-16
|6-30
|Flanigan's Enterp
|A
|.45
|6-12
|6-26
|McDonald's
|Q
|1.52
|6-5
|6-20
|National Research
|Q
|.12
|6-30
|7-14
|Northrim Bancorp
|Q
|.60
|6-8
|6-16
|Stellar Bancorp
|Q
|.13
|6-15
|6-30
|Summit Financial
|Q
|.20
|6-15
|6-30
|Texas Cmnty Bcshs
|Q
|.03
|6-9
|6-26
|Valhi
|Q
|.08
|6-5
|6-22
|Virginia Natl Bcshs
|Q
|.33
|6-9
|6-23
|Xerox Holdings
|Q
|.25
|6-30
|7-31
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.