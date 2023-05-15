BC-Dividends

May 15, 2023 GMT
|STOCK
|Cyclerion Therapeu
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/16.
|Greenidge Gen Hld A
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/16.
|Stronghold Digital A
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/16.
|INCREASED
|Bunge Ltd
|Q
|.6625
|8-18
|9-1
|Cardinal Health
|Q
|.5006
|7-3
|7-15
|Curtiss-Wright
|Q
|.20
|6-16
|7-5
|ESAB
|Q
|.06
|6-30
|7-14
|First Merchants
|Q
|.34
|6-2
|6-16
|Hamilton Beach
|Q
|.11
|6-1
|6-15
|Independence Rlty Tr
|Q
|.16
|6-30
|7-21
|Logan Ridge Finance
|Q
|.22
|5-22
|5-31
|PennantPark Inv
|Q
|.20
|6-15
|7-3
|Penske Automotive
|Q
|.66
|5-22
|6-1
|Tetra Tech
|Q
|.26
|5-24
|6-6
|REGULAR
|AGNC Investment
|Q
|.12
|5-31
|6-9
|Agree Realty
|Q
|.2430
|5-31
|6-14
|Assd Capital Cl A
|S
|.10
|6-15
|6-29
|Assurant
|Q
|.70
|5-30
|6-20
|Avient
|Q
|.2475
|6-16
|7-7
|Carlyle Secure Lend
|Q
|.37
|6-30
|7-18
|Cedar Fair Dep Rec
|Q
|.30
|6-7
|6-21
|Cheesecake Factory
|Q
|.27
|5-24
|6-6
|Corp Office Pptys
|Q
|.285
|6-30
|7-17
|Crescent Capl BDC
|Q
|.41
|6-30
|7-17
|CSX
|Q
|.11
|5-31
|6-15
|Diamond Hill Invest
|Q
|1.50
|6-1
|6-16
|Dine Brands Global
|Q
|.51
|6-20
|7-7
|Dominion Energy
|Q
|.6675
|6-2
|6-20
|GrafTech Intl
|Q
|.01
|5-31
|6-30
|Hennessy Advisors
|Q
|.1375
|5-23
|6-5
|Immersion
|Q
|.03
|7-13
|7-28
|ITT
|Q
|.29
|6-9
|7-3
|Kelly Services A B
|Q
|.075
|5-22
|6-6
|KeyCorp
|Q
|.205
|5-30
|6-15
|Kohl's
|Q
|.50
|6-7
|6-21
|Lamar Advertising A
|Q
|1.25
|6-19
|6-30
|LCNB
|Q
|.21
|6-1
|6-15
|Martin Marietta
|Q
|.66
|6-1
|6-30
|Masco Corp
|Q
|.285
|5-26
|6-12
|Mativ Holdings
|Q
|.40
|5-26
|6-23
|MillerKnoll
|Q
|.1875
|6-3
|7-15
|MVB Financial
|Q
|.17
|6-1
|6-15
|Orchid Island Cap
|Q
|.16
|5-31
|6-28
|Owl Rock Capital
|Q
|.33
|6-30
|7-14
|P&F Industries Cl A
|Q
|.05
|5-23
|6-1
|Pathward Financial
|Q
|.05
|6-8
|7-3
|Phillips 66
|Q
|1.05
|5-22
|6-1
|Phillips Edison
|Q
|.0933
|7-17
|8-1
|Quaker Houghton
|Q
|.435
|7-17
|7-31
|Tyson Foods Cl A
|Q
|.48
|9-1
|9-15
|United Bankshs WV
|Q
|.36
|6-9
|7-3
|Wabash National
|Q
|.08
|7-6
|7-27
|Zoetis
|Q
|.375
|7-21
|9-1
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.