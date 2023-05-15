AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

May 15, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
STOCK
Cyclerion Therapeux
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/16.
Greenidge Gen Hld Ax
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/16.
Stronghold Digital Ax
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/16.
INCREASED
Bunge LtdQ.66258-189-1
Cardinal HealthQ.50067-37-15
Curtiss-WrightQ.206-167-5
ESABQ.066-307-14
First MerchantsQ.346-26-16
Hamilton BeachQ.116-16-15
Independence Rlty TrQ.166-307-21
Logan Ridge FinanceQ.225-225-31
PennantPark InvQ.206-157-3
Penske AutomotiveQ.665-226-1
Tetra TechQ.265-246-6
REGULAR
AGNC InvestmentQ.125-316-9
Agree RealtyQ.24305-316-14
Assd Capital Cl AS.106-156-29
AssurantQ.705-306-20
AvientQ.24756-167-7
Carlyle Secure LendQ.376-307-18
Cedar Fair Dep RecQ.306-76-21
Cheesecake FactoryQ.275-246-6
Corp Office PptysQ.2856-307-17
Crescent Capl BDCQ.416-307-17
CSXQ.115-316-15
Diamond Hill InvestQ1.506-16-16
Dine Brands GlobalQ.516-207-7
Dominion EnergyQ.66756-26-20
GrafTech IntlQ.015-316-30
Hennessy AdvisorsQ.13755-236-5
ImmersionQ.037-137-28
ITTQ.296-97-3
Kelly Services A BQ.0755-226-6
KeyCorpQ.2055-306-15
Kohl'sQ.506-76-21
Lamar Advertising AQ1.256-196-30
LCNBQ.216-16-15
Martin MariettaQ.666-16-30
Masco CorpQ.2855-266-12
Mativ HoldingsQ.405-266-23
MillerKnollQ.18756-37-15
MVB FinancialQ.176-16-15
Orchid Island CapQ.165-316-28
Owl Rock CapitalQ.336-307-14
P&amp;F Industries Cl AQ.055-236-1
Pathward FinancialQ.056-87-3
Phillips 66Q1.055-226-1
Phillips EdisonQ.09337-178-1
Quaker HoughtonQ.4357-177-31
Tyson Foods Cl AQ.489-19-15
United Bankshs WVQ.366-97-3
Wabash NationalQ.087-67-27
ZoetisQ.3757-219-1
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
