BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 6, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.65+.05
Altria44.43
AmerenCp90.07+.80
AmExpress158.83—2.25
ArchDanM78.74.67
AutoZone2530.68+36.24
BPPLC39.51.38
Boeing211.37+1.37
BristMySq70.74+1.49
Brunswick76.21—1.28
CampbSoup55.47.09
Chevron167.65—2.23
Citigroup45.86+.09
CocaCola62.84+.04
ConAgraBr38.38+.11
ConocoPhil106.26—1.49
Corning34.10.16
CurtissWright173.33.52
DTEEnergy113.85+1.72
DeereCo369.65—4.17
DillardsInc299.11—2.79
Disney99.97+.06
DuPont69.64.72
EmersonElec83.30+.21
Entergy110.97+.40
ExxonMobil115.05—1.94
FMCCorp116.92—4.96
FirstEnergy41.70+.09
FootLocker40.43.29
FordMot12.33.10
GenDynam227.71—1.27
GenlElec93.60.65
GenMill86.90+.38
HPInc29.29.12
Halliburton32.71.35
Hershey259.87+.44
HomeDepot288.61.06
IBM130.50—1.64
IntlPaper35.78+.31
JohnsonJn165.15.46
KrogerCo48.52+.46
LindsayCorp129.22+1.23
LockheedM490.17+.18
LowesCos198.57.86
MarathonOil25.52.18
McDonalds282.89+.87
NCRCorp22.59.23
Nucor145.53+2.06
OGEEnergy38.49.06
OccidentPet63.04—1.53
ONEOK65.69.30
PG&amp;ECorp16.71+.21
Pfizer41.50.05
ProctGamb152.22+.96
RaythnTech98.21.55
RexAmRescS28.37.30
RockwellAuto272.15—1.02
Schlumbrg49.62—1.08
SnapOn228.71—1.02
Textron67.71.18
3MCo101.56.73
Timken73.69—1.28
TraneTech170.68+.19
UnionPacif198.64+4.43
USSteel24.80+.27
VerizonComm39.48+.02
ViadCorp18.85+.07
WalMart150.80+1.13
WellsFargo37.90+1.01
WilliamsCos29.65.29
Winnebago55.36.68
YumBrands132.10+.16
