BC-Dividends

May 12, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Loma Negra z.401095-185-22
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Alpine 4 Holdings Ax
x- 1 for 8 reverse split, effective 5/15.
BitNile Metaversex
x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 5/15.
Eastside Distillingx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/15.
Exela Technologiesx
x- 1 for 200 reverse split, effective 5/15.
Galmed Pharmaceutx
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 5/15.
Infobird Co Ltd x
x- 1 for 5 reverse split, effective 5/15.
ReTo Eco-Solutionsx
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/15.
Xenetic Biosciencesx
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/15.
INCREASED
Artesian Resourc AQ.2845-195-26
CSPQ.045-256-13
Murphy USAQ.385-156-1
New England RltyQ.406-156-30
INITIAL
TXO Energy PartnersQ.505-225-30
Wynn ResortsQ.255-236-6
REGULAR
3MQ1.505-196-12
AdeiaQ.055-306-20
ARKOQ.035-196-1
Broadridge Fin SoluQ.7256-157-6
CNB Financial PAQ.1756-16-15
Electronic ArtsQ.195-316-21
Evolution PetroQ.126-156-30
Excelerate EnergyQ.0255-246-8
First American FinlQ.526-86-15
GCM Grosvenor Cl AQ.116-16-15
Global Ship Lease AQ.3755-246-2
Great Elm CapitalQ.356-156-30
Hackett GroupQ.116-237-7
Hecla MiningQ.0045-226-9
HuntsmanQ.23756-156-30
Icahn EnterprisesQ2.005-226-30
ICF InternationalQ.146-97-14
International PaperQ.46255-266-15
Krispy KremeQ.0357-268-9
National Health InvQ.906-308-4
NordsonQ.655-236-6
Orion Office REITQ.106-307-17
Phillips EdisonQ.09335-196-1
Phillips EdisonQ.09336-157-3
PsychemedicsQ.075-256-8
Saga Communication AQ.255-226-16
Steven MaddenQ.216-126-23
T Rowe Price GroupQ1.226-156-29
TEGNAQ.0956-96-23
Townsquare Media AQ.18756-308-1
Trinity IndustriesQ.267-147-31
Utah Medical PrdctsQ.2956-167-6
UWM HoldingsQ.106-217-11
Washington FederalQ.255-196-2
Wendy's CosQ.256-16-15
Wyndham HotelsQ.356-146-28
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
