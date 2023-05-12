May 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Loma Negra z
|.40109
|5-18
|5-22
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Alpine 4 Holdings A
|x
|x- 1 for 8 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|BitNile Metaverse
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|Eastside Distilling
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|Exela Technologies
|x
|x- 1 for 200 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|Galmed Pharmaceut
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|Infobird Co Ltd
|x
|x- 1 for 5 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|ReTo Eco-Solutions
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|Xenetic Biosciences
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/15.
|INCREASED
|Artesian Resourc A
|Q
|.284
|5-19
|5-26
|CSP
|Q
|.04
|5-25
|6-13
|Murphy USA
|Q
|.38
|5-15
|6-1
|New England Rlty
|Q
|.40
|6-15
|6-30
|INITIAL
|TXO Energy Partners
|Q
|.50
|5-22
|5-30
|Wynn Resorts
|Q
|.25
|5-23
|6-6
|REGULAR
|3M
|Q
|1.50
|5-19
|6-12
|Adeia
|Q
|.05
|5-30
|6-20
|ARKO
|Q
|.03
|5-19
|6-1
|Broadridge Fin Solu
|Q
|.725
|6-15
|7-6
|CNB Financial PA
|Q
|.175
|6-1
|6-15
|Electronic Arts
|Q
|.19
|5-31
|6-21
|Evolution Petro
|Q
|.12
|6-15
|6-30
|Excelerate Energy
|Q
|.025
|5-24
|6-8
|First American Finl
|Q
|.52
|6-8
|6-15
|GCM Grosvenor Cl A
|Q
|.11
|6-1
|6-15
|Global Ship Lease A
|Q
|.375
|5-24
|6-2
|Great Elm Capital
|Q
|.35
|6-15
|6-30
|Hackett Group
|Q
|.11
|6-23
|7-7
|Hecla Mining
|Q
|.004
|5-22
|6-9
|Huntsman
|Q
|.2375
|6-15
|6-30
|Icahn Enterprises
|Q
|2.00
|5-22
|6-30
|ICF International
|Q
|.14
|6-9
|7-14
|International Paper
|Q
|.4625
|5-26
|6-15
|Krispy Kreme
|Q
|.035
|7-26
|8-9
|National Health Inv
|Q
|.90
|6-30
|8-4
|Nordson
|Q
|.65
|5-23
|6-6
|Orion Office REIT
|Q
|.10
|6-30
|7-17
|Phillips Edison
|Q
|.0933
|5-19
|6-1
|Phillips Edison
|Q
|.0933
|6-15
|7-3
|Psychemedics
|Q
|.07
|5-25
|6-8
|Saga Communication A
|Q
|.25
|5-22
|6-16
|Steven Madden
|Q
|.21
|6-12
|6-23
|T Rowe Price Group
|Q
|1.22
|6-15
|6-29
|TEGNA
|Q
|.095
|6-9
|6-23
|Townsquare Media A
|Q
|.1875
|6-30
|8-1
|Trinity Industries
|Q
|.26
|7-14
|7-31
|Utah Medical Prdcts
|Q
|.295
|6-16
|7-6
|UWM Holdings
|Q
|.10
|6-21
|7-11
|Washington Federal
|Q
|.25
|5-19
|6-2
|Wendy's Cos
|Q
|.25
|6-1
|6-15
|Wyndham Hotels
|Q
|.35
|6-14
|6-28
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.