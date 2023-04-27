April 27, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Equinor z
|Q
|.30
|5-12
|5-25
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Imperial Petroleum
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 4/28.
|INCREASED
|Federal Signal
|Q
|.10
|5-19
|6-2
|First Commonwlth Fin
|Q
|.125
|5-5
|5-19
|Global Partners
|Q
|.655
|5-9
|5-15
|IBM
|Q
|1.66
|0-0
|0-0
|John Marshall Bncp
|Q
|.22
|6-27
|7-6
|MetLife
|Q
|.52
|5-9
|6-14
|NextEra Energy Ptnr
|Q
|.8425
|5-5
|5-15
|Otis Worldwide
|Q
|.34
|5-19
|6-9
|Peoples Bancorp OH
|Q
|.39
|5-8
|5-22
|Sound Financial Bnc
|Q
|.19
|5-10
|5-24
|INITIAL
|GE HealthCare Tch
|.03
|5-23
|6-15
|REDUCED
|HomeStreet
|Q
|.10
|5-10
|5-24
|REGULAR
|Amcon Distributing
|Q
|.18
|5-5
|5-18
|American Assets Tr
|Q
|.33
|6-8
|6-22
|Ares Capital
|Q
|.48
|6-15
|6-30
|Becton Dickinson
|Q
|.91
|6-9
|6-30
|Black Hills
|Q
|.625
|5-18
|6-1
|Brown & Brown
|Q
|.115
|5-8
|5-17
|Cambridge Bancorp
|Q
|.67
|5-11
|5-25
|Comerica
|Q
|.71
|6-15
|7-1
|CSI Compressco
|Q
|.01
|4-30
|5-15
|Enterprise Finl Svcs
|Q
|.25
|6-15
|6-30
|Equitrans Midstream
|Q
|.15
|5-5
|5-15
|First Horizon
|Q
|.15
|6-16
|7-3
|German Ameri Bancorp
|Q
|.25
|5-10
|5-20
|Getty Realty
|Q
|.43
|6-22
|7-6
|HealthStream
|Q
|.025
|6-12
|6-23
|Heidrick & Struggles
|Q
|.15
|5-5
|5-19
|Honeywell Intl
|Q
|1.03
|5-12
|6-2
|Hope Bancorp
|Q
|.14
|5-4
|5-18
|Independent Bank Gr
|Q
|.38
|5-4
|5-18
|Juniper Networks
|Q
|.22
|6-1
|6-22
|MainStreet Bancshs
|Q
|.10
|5-5
|5-12
|Moody's
|Q
|.77
|5-19
|6-9
|MPLX
|Q
|.775
|5-5
|5-15
|MSCI
|Q
|1.38
|5-12
|5-31
|NexPoint Residntl Tr
|Q
|.42
|6-15
|6-30
|Norfolk Southern
|Q
|1.35
|5-5
|5-20
|Northeast Bank
|Q
|.01
|5-5
|5-19
|OneMain Holdings
|Q
|1.00
|5-5
|5-12
|PCTEL
|Q
|.055
|5-8
|5-15
|PerkinElmer
|Q
|.07
|7-21
|8-11
|Regal Rexnord
|Q
|.35
|6-30
|7-14
|Stepan Co
|Q
|.365
|5-31
|6-15
|Summit State Bank
|Q
|.12
|5-11
|5-18
|Truist Financial
|Q
|.52
|5-12
|6-1
|Warrior Met Coal
|Q
|.07
|5-5
|5-12
|Wells Fargo
|Q
|.30
|5-5
|6-1
|Williams Cos
|Q
|.4475
|6-12
|6-26
|WSFS Financial
|Q
|.15
|5-5
|5-19
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.