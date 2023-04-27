BC-Dividends

AP NEWS
April 27, 2023 GMT
IRREGULAR
Equinor zQ.305-125-25
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Imperial Petroleumx
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 4/28.
INCREASED
Federal SignalQ.105-196-2
First Commonwlth FinQ.1255-55-19
Global PartnersQ.6555-95-15
IBMQ1.660-00-0
John Marshall BncpQ.226-277-6
MetLifeQ.525-96-14
NextEra Energy PtnrQ.84255-55-15
Otis WorldwideQ.345-196-9
Peoples Bancorp OHQ.395-85-22
Sound Financial BncQ.195-105-24
INITIAL
GE HealthCare Tch.035-236-15
REDUCED
HomeStreetQ.105-105-24
REGULAR
Amcon DistributingQ.185-55-18
American Assets TrQ.336-86-22
Ares CapitalQ.486-156-30
Becton DickinsonQ.916-96-30
Black HillsQ.6255-186-1
Brown &amp; BrownQ.1155-85-17
Cambridge BancorpQ.675-115-25
ComericaQ.716-157-1
CSI CompresscoQ.014-305-15
Enterprise Finl SvcsQ.256-156-30
Equitrans MidstreamQ.155-55-15
First HorizonQ.156-167-3
German Ameri BancorpQ.255-105-20
Getty RealtyQ.436-227-6
HealthStreamQ.0256-126-23
Heidrick &amp; StrugglesQ.155-55-19
Honeywell IntlQ1.035-126-2
Hope BancorpQ.145-45-18
Independent Bank GrQ.385-45-18
Juniper NetworksQ.226-16-22
MainStreet BancshsQ.105-55-12
Moody'sQ.775-196-9
MPLXQ.7755-55-15
MSCIQ1.385-125-31
NexPoint Residntl TrQ.426-156-30
Norfolk SouthernQ1.355-55-20
Northeast BankQ.015-55-19
OneMain HoldingsQ1.005-55-12
PCTELQ.0555-85-15
PerkinElmerQ.077-218-11
Regal RexnordQ.356-307-14
Stepan CoQ.3655-316-15
Summit State BankQ.125-115-18
Truist FinancialQ.525-126-1
Warrior Met CoalQ.075-55-12
Wells FargoQ.305-56-1
Williams CosQ.44756-126-26
WSFS FinancialQ.155-55-19
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
