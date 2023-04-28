April 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Coca-Cola Europacif
|S
|.74
|5-12
|5-25
|Fresenius Medical z
|A
|.70855
|5-18
|5-19
|GSK z
|Q
|.3475
|5-19
|7-13
|Koninklijke Philip z
|A
|.93870
|5-12
|5-18
|Orange z
|S
|.3142
|6-6
|6-7
|RELX z
|S
|.4661
|4-28
|6-12
|Tenaris z
|S
|.68
|5-23
|5-24
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|PLUS Therapeutics
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 5/1.
|Vislink Technologies
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/1.
|INCREASED
|American Water Works
|Q
|.7075
|5-9
|6-1
|Evercore Cl A
|Q
|.76
|5-26
|6-9
|REGULAR
|Aflac
|Q
|.42
|5-17
|6-1
|Alexander & Baldwin
|Q
|.22
|6-16
|7-5
|Amalgamated Finl
|Q
|.10
|5-10
|5-24
|American Elec Power
|Q
|.83
|5-10
|6-9
|Armour Resident RE
|Q
|.08
|5-15
|5-30
|Associated Banc
|Q
|.21
|6-1
|6-15
|Cadre Holdings
|Q
|.08
|5-5
|5-19
|Capitol Fed Finl
|Q
|.085
|5-5
|5-19
|Cass Info Systems
|Q
|.29
|6-5
|6-15
|Central Pacific Fin
|Q
|.26
|5-31
|6-15
|Constellation Enrgy
|Q
|.282
|5-12
|6-9
|Equity Lifestyle Pr
|Q
|.4475
|6-30
|7-14
|Exelon
|Q
|.36
|5-15
|6-9
|First Community Bksh
|Q
|.29
|5-12
|5-26
|First Finl Bncp OH
|Q
|.23
|6-1
|6-15
|First Northwest Bc
|Q
|.07
|5-12
|5-26
|Gallagher
|Q
|.55
|6-2
|6-16
|Hilton
|Q
|.15
|5-19
|6-30
|Independent Bk Mich
|Q
|.23
|5-5
|5-15
|Kontoor Brands
|Q
|.48
|6-9
|6-20
|MarketAxess Hldgs
|Q
|.72
|5-10
|5-24
|Mueller Water Prdcts
|Q
|.061
|5-10
|5-22
|Orrstown Finanial
|Q
|.20
|5-9
|5-16
|Paccar
|Q
|.25
|5-17
|6-7
|Papa Johns Intl
|Q
|.42
|5-15
|5-26
|Peapack Gladstone
|Q
|.05
|5-8
|5-22
|Premier Financial
|Q
|.31
|5-5
|5-12
|Retail Opp Investmnt
|Q
|.15
|6-16
|7-7
|RGC Resources
|Q
|.1975
|7-17
|8-1
|Rollins Inc
|Q
|.13
|0-0
|0-0
|Rush Enterprise A B
|Q
|.21
|5-10
|6-9
|Schneider National
|Q
|.09
|6-9
|7-11
|Select Energy Svc A
|Q
|.05
|5-5
|5-17
|SLM Corp
|Q
|.11
|6-2
|6-15
|Southern Missouri Bc
|Q
|.21
|5-15
|5-31
|Tennant Co
|Q
|.265
|5-31
|6-15
|Textron
|Q
|.02
|6-9
|7-1
|Timberland Bancorp
|Q
|.23
|5-12
|5-26
|Trustmark
|Q
|.23
|6-1
|6-15
|UMB Financial
|Q
|.38
|6-12
|7-3
|Veritex Holdings
|Q
|.20
|5-11
|5-25
|Visa Cl A
|Q
|.45
|5-12
|6-1
|Westrn New Englnd Bc
|Q
|.07
|5-10
|5-24
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.