BC-Dividends

April 28, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Coca-Cola EuropacifS.745-125-25
Fresenius Medical zA.708555-185-19
GSK zQ.34755-197-13
Koninklijke Philip zA.938705-125-18
Orange zS.31426-66-7
RELX zS.46614-286-12
Tenaris zS.685-235-24
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
PLUS Therapeuticsx
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 5/1.
Vislink Technologiesx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/1.
INCREASED
American Water WorksQ.70755-96-1
Evercore Cl AQ.765-266-9
REGULAR
AflacQ.425-176-1
Alexander &amp; BaldwinQ.226-167-5
Amalgamated FinlQ.105-105-24
American Elec PowerQ.835-106-9
Armour Resident REQ.085-155-30
Associated BancQ.216-16-15
Cadre HoldingsQ.085-55-19
Capitol Fed FinlQ.0855-55-19
Cass Info SystemsQ.296-56-15
Central Pacific FinQ.265-316-15
Constellation EnrgyQ.2825-126-9
Equity Lifestyle PrQ.44756-307-14
ExelonQ.365-156-9
First Community BkshQ.295-125-26
First Finl Bncp OHQ.236-16-15
First Northwest BcQ.075-125-26
GallagherQ.556-26-16
HiltonQ.155-196-30
Independent Bk MichQ.235-55-15
Kontoor BrandsQ.486-96-20
MarketAxess HldgsQ.725-105-24
Mueller Water PrdctsQ.0615-105-22
Orrstown FinanialQ.205-95-16
PaccarQ.255-176-7
Papa Johns IntlQ.425-155-26
Peapack GladstoneQ.055-85-22
Premier FinancialQ.315-55-12
Retail Opp InvestmntQ.156-167-7
RGC ResourcesQ.19757-178-1
Rollins IncQ.130-00-0
Rush Enterprise A BQ.215-106-9
Schneider NationalQ.096-97-11
Select Energy Svc AQ.055-55-17
SLM CorpQ.116-26-15
Southern Missouri BcQ.215-155-31
Tennant CoQ.2655-316-15
TextronQ.026-97-1
Timberland BancorpQ.235-125-26
TrustmarkQ.236-16-15
UMB FinancialQ.386-127-3
Veritex HoldingsQ.205-115-25
Visa Cl AQ.455-126-1
Westrn New Englnd BcQ.075-105-24
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
