BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 16, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.53.42
Altria45.09.47
AmerenCp83.52—1.54
AmExpress148.41—1.59
ArchDanM73.15—2.46
AutoZone2673.46—33.07
BPPLC35.54.65
Boeing200.87—1.90
BristMySq67.02—1.15
Brunswick75.74—2.07
CampbSoup53.02.31
Chevron153.51—3.69
Citigroup45.28.77
CocaCola63.22.72
ConAgraBr36.44.10
ConocoPhil98.07—2.22
Corning30.63.57
CurtissWright163.36—1.39
DTEEnergy110.26—2.49
DeereCo362.68—7.53
DillardsInc279.59—11.70
Disney90.98—1.88
DuPont65.00.62
EmersonElec81.15—1.97
Entergy103.00—2.44
ExxonMobil102.52—2.55
FMCCorp108.30—1.86
FirstEnergy38.14.67
FootLocker39.10.90
FordMot11.25.39
GenDynam207.59—2.62
GenlElec101.13.87
GenMill90.26.03
HPInc29.66+.09
Halliburton27.88—1.22
Hershey269.23—1.23
HomeDepot282.33—6.21
IBM123.46+.10
IntlPaper31.48.34
JohnsonJn159.34.21
KrogerCo48.93.14
LindsayCorp116.75—3.61
LockheedM447.73—4.19
LowesCos199.22—2.33
MarathonOil21.97.60
McDonalds294.15—1.75
NCRCorp23.46.43
Nucor136.78—3.70
OGEEnergy36.63.58
OccidentPet58.14.38
ONEOK56.58—1.37
PG&amp;ECorp16.86.21
Pfizer37.01.15
ProctGamb155.74.27
RaythnTech95.46—1.24
RexAmRescS28.39.64
RockwellAuto269.98—4.16
Schlumbrg43.25—1.35
SnapOn254.59—3.18
Textron63.23.91
3MCo98.01—2.48
Timken72.85—1.63
TraneTech172.87—5.28
UnionPacif196.87—2.77
USSteel20.98.46
VerizonComm36.05.72
ViadCorp21.96.86
WalMart149.78—2.10
WellsFargo38.39.38
WilliamsCos28.65.45
Winnebago55.23—1.25
YumBrands138.78+1.00
