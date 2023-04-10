April 10, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Sabine Royalty Tr
|Q
|.6995
|4-17
|4-28
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Agile Therapeutic
|x
|x- 1 for 50 reverse split, effective 4/11.
|Blackboxstocks
|x
|x- 1 for 4 reverse split, effective 4/11.
|INCREASED
|CF Bankshares
|Q
|.06
|4-17
|4-28
|Constellation Brands
|Q
|.89
|5-4
|5-18
|EMCOR Group
|Q
|.18
|4-17
|4-28
|HB Fuller
|Q
|.205
|4-20
|5-4
|REGULAR
|A Mark Precious Metl
|Q
|.20
|4-17
|4-28
|AZZ
|Q
|.17
|4-26
|5-17
|Ford Motor
|Q
|.15
|4-26
|6-1
|Fortive
|Q
|.07
|5-26
|6-30
|Lab Corp of Ameri
|Q
|.72
|5-18
|6-8
|Levi Strauss
|Q
|.12
|5-4
|5-18
|Richardson Elect
|Q
|.06
|5-5
|5-24
|Simulations Plus
|Q
|.06
|4-24
|5-1
|Utz Brands
|Q
|.057
|4-17
|5-4
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.