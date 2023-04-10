AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

April 10, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Sabine Royalty TrQ.69954-174-28
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Agile Therapeutic x
x- 1 for 50 reverse split, effective 4/11.
Blackboxstocksx
x- 1 for 4 reverse split, effective 4/11.
INCREASED
CF BanksharesQ.064-174-28
Constellation BrandsQ.895-45-18
EMCOR GroupQ.184-174-28
HB FullerQ.2054-205-4
REGULAR
A Mark Precious MetlQ.204-174-28
AZZQ.174-265-17
Ford MotorQ.154-266-1
FortiveQ.075-266-30
Lab Corp of AmeriQ.725-186-8
Levi StraussQ.125-45-18
Richardson ElectQ.065-55-24
Simulations PlusQ.064-245-1
Utz BrandsQ.0574-175-4
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
