April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.65
|+.05
|Altria
|44.43
|AmerenCp
|90.07
|+.80
|AmExpress
|158.83
|—2.25
|ArchDanM
|78.74
|—
|.67
|AutoZone
|2530.68+36.24
|BPPLC
|39.51
|—
|.38
|Boeing
|211.37
|+1.37
|BristMySq
|70.74
|+1.49
|Brunswick
|76.21
|—1.28
|CampbSoup
|55.47
|—
|.09
|Chevron
|167.65
|—2.23
|Citigroup
|45.86
|+.09
|CocaCola
|62.84
|+.04
|ConAgraBr
|38.38
|+.11
|ConocoPhil
|106.26
|—1.49
|Corning
|34.10
|—
|.16
|CurtissWright
|173.33
|—
|.52
|DTEEnergy
|113.85
|+1.72
|DeereCo
|369.65
|—4.17
|DillardsInc
|299.11
|—2.79
|Disney
|99.97
|+.06
|DuPont
|69.64
|—
|.72
|EmersonElec
|83.30
|+.21
|Entergy
|110.97
|+.40
|ExxonMobil
|115.05
|—1.94
|FMCCorp
|116.92
|—4.96
|FirstEnergy
|41.70
|+.09
|FootLocker
|40.43
|—
|.29
|FordMot
|12.33
|—
|.10
|GenDynam
|227.71
|—1.27
|GenlElec
|93.60
|—
|.65
|GenMill
|86.90
|+.38
|HPInc
|29.29
|—
|.12
|Halliburton
|32.71
|—
|.35
|Hershey
|259.87
|+.44
|HomeDepot
|288.61
|—
|.06
|IBM
|130.50
|—1.64
|IntlPaper
|35.78
|+.31
|JohnsonJn
|165.15
|—
|.46
|KrogerCo
|48.52
|+.46
|LindsayCorp
|129.22
|+1.23
|LockheedM
|490.17
|+.18
|LowesCos
|198.57
|—
|.86
|MarathonOil
|25.52
|—
|.18
|McDonalds
|282.89
|+.87
|NCRCorp
|22.59
|—
|.23
|Nucor
|145.53
|+2.06
|OGEEnergy
|38.49
|—
|.06
|OccidentPet
|63.04
|—1.53
|ONEOK
|65.69
|—
|.30
|PG&ECorp
|16.71
|+.21
|Pfizer
|41.50
|—
|.05
|ProctGamb
|152.22
|+.96
|RaythnTech
|98.21
|—
|.55
|RexAmRescS
|28.37
|—
|.30
|RockwellAuto
|272.15
|—1.02
|Schlumbrg
|49.62
|—1.08
|SnapOn
|228.71
|—1.02
|Textron
|67.71
|—
|.18
|3MCo
|101.56
|—
|.73
|Timken
|73.69
|—1.28
|TraneTech
|170.68
|+.19
|UnionPacif
|198.64
|+4.43
|USSteel
|24.80
|+.27
|VerizonComm
|39.48
|+.02
|ViadCorp
|18.85
|+.07
|WalMart
|150.80
|+1.13
|WellsFargo
|37.90
|+1.01
|WilliamsCos
|29.65
|—
|.29
|Winnebago
|55.36
|—
|.68
|YumBrands
|132.10
|+.16