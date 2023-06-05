AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

June 5, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Urstadt Biddle Pr AQ.20836-147-6
Urstadt Biddle PropQ.18756-147-6
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Aptose Biosciencesx
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 6/6.
Westport Fuel Sysx
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 6/6.
REGULAR
American Software AQ.118-118-25
City Holding CoQ.657-147-31
Dollar GeneralQ.597-117-25
First Savings Fin GrQ.146-166-30
Macy'sQ.16546-157-3
NetAppQ.507-77-26
Range ResourcesQ.086-166-30
SEI InvestmentsS.436-126-21
Stewart Info SvcsQ.456-156-30
Verizon CommunicatioQ.65257-108-1
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.