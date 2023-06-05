June 5, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Urstadt Biddle Pr A
|Q
|.2083
|6-14
|7-6
|Urstadt Biddle Prop
|Q
|.1875
|6-14
|7-6
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Aptose Biosciences
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 6/6.
|Westport Fuel Sys
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 6/6.
|REGULAR
|American Software A
|Q
|.11
|8-11
|8-25
|City Holding Co
|Q
|.65
|7-14
|7-31
|Dollar General
|Q
|.59
|7-11
|7-25
|First Savings Fin Gr
|Q
|.14
|6-16
|6-30
|Macy's
|Q
|.1654
|6-15
|7-3
|NetApp
|Q
|.50
|7-7
|7-26
|Range Resources
|Q
|.08
|6-16
|6-30
|SEI Investments
|S
|.43
|6-12
|6-21
|Stewart Info Svcs
|Q
|.45
|6-15
|6-30
|Verizon Communicatio
|Q
|.6525
|7-10
|8-1
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.