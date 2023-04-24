BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
April 24, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt900055.034.644.77—.22
AMCEntpf366781.591.531.54—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.1120532918.1217.6017.61—.62
Albemarle 1.60f
29414184.00177.71182.58+8.83
AlgonPw .87447138.538.378.49+.14
Alibaba11602488.4886.0486.06—3.07
Ambev .05e1425492.882.822.83
ArborRT 1.604193210.5510.1010.44—.26
ArcelorM .263159028.0827.7327.79—.68
ArkInnova .78e6659137.9036.5836.72—.91
BPPLC 1.44f3080839.9639.4139.87+.23
BcoBrad .04a859172.722.642.68—.01
BkofAm .8811073029.9029.5929.70—.18
Barclay .15e498137.717.637.69+.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
4718519.0218.8118.97—.11
Baxter 1.16f3492845.9845.3645.76+.47
BlueApr25194.66.52.56—.05
BostonSci4602351.5450.4351.29+.18
CVSHealth 2.42f
2235173.3572.5673.11+.27
Carnival1018309.449.149.20—.19
CarrGlb .74f4909747.2142.3343.05—2.17
CarvanaA530198.708.008.08—.06
CenovusE 1.60a2143917.7917.4017.68+.18
Citigroup 2.044674249.3148.7548.90—.13
CitizFincl 1.682513428.8628.3728.45—.35
ClevCliffs3998216.1715.7815.100+.12
CocaCola 1.84f7915264.9964.0964.14+.09
Coupang2694715.7315.4615.65+.01
CredSuiss 1.22e125660.91.90.90+.01
DeltaAir3736134.4733.4633.61—.73
DevonE .80f2178154.4053.3954.16+.53
DxSCBer4131332.2431.2432.17+.50
DirSPBr7900617.6917.4017.67+.16
DxSOXBr12325120.4919.6020.43+.63
DxGlMBr333995.855.655.71—.04
DxBiotBll1554346.035.635.66—.34
DxSOXBl26391615.0414.3814.42—.44
Dir30TrBul734568.648.508.59+.19
DrxSCBull .41e
4327131.8630.8730.95—.50
DrxSPBull3468474.5973.3673.47—.65
Disney40780100.7498.6798.92—.65
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f3095212.8112.6912.73—.04
EntProdPt 1.96f2135626.9526.6826.83+.02
ExxonMbl 3.64
60837118.63115.88118.18+2.17
Farfetch429254.213.984.02—.19
FMajSilvg .01230317.197.057.10—.08
FstRepBk 1.08f
36011216.3614.2015.36+1.10
FordM .60a25368012.0611.8812.01+.20
FrptMcM .305968739.4438.4539.13—.53
fuboTV294881.171.101.11—.05
FullTrck256276.536.116.16—.33
Gap .60f218409.789.449.66+.03
GenElec .3224769100.7799.5899.91+.40
GenMotors .366851034.3633.5634.03+.48
Gerdau .50r274734.994.874.95+.01
GinkgoBi830001.331.261.27—.04
GoldFLtd .22e2257015.6615.4615.58+.12
Hallibrtn .64f3351934.5933.5134.37+.97
HarmonyG .05315404.564.464.48+.09
HPEnt .483368814.4414.2514.27—.20
HimnsHrs2367912.2411.5211.64—.04
ICICIBk .19e4034422.4422.0922.19+.20
iShBrazil .67e9106828.1627.6027.96+.26
iShSilver7498423.1522.8423.09+.11
iShChinaLC .87e
10884228.2628.0228.03—.37
iShEMkts .59e8115438.9838.7938.81—.20
iShiBoxIG 3.87
26466109.45109.10109.32+.32
iSh20yrT 3.05
70390105.49104.84105.23+.83
iSEafe 1.66e4622973.8073.6173.62—.01
iShiBxHYB 5.098739775.1574.9875.00+.01
iShR2K 1.77e75663178.45176.57176.73—.84
iShCorEafe 1.56e3116168.9268.7468.75
Infosys .275496414.8614.7114.75—.13
Invitae242091.381.271.28—.07
iShCorEM .95e4300548.3648.1448.17—.19
ItauUnH1080015.064.925.01—.02
JPMorgCh 425161141.10140.04140.41—.13
Keycorp .82f10846511.5911.1211.23—.37
KindMorg 1.11f2483917.5717.3417.54+.17
Kinrossg .12421745.004.924.98+.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
7382228.2327.4827.50—.81
LVSands2820463.8062.7163.36+.31
LloydBkg .14e338112.422.402.42+.02
LumenTch1017892.352.252.33+.10
Macys .66f2790417.1216.8716.99—.09
MarathnO .40f2491924.3923.9924.34+.25
MedProp 1.16643058.328.048.11—.20
Medtrnic 2.72f7474289.5087.9988.96+3.23
MoneyLion21725.40.35.36—.06
NYCmtyB .68608219.228.979.11+.09
NokiaCp .19e1189414.254.204.22
NordicAm .13e239893.893.593.85+.27
NorwCruis5495113.2912.7112.85—.19
NuHldg593744.974.854.89—.11
OcciPet .72f3113262.4961.7762.31+.44
Owlet21604.40.34.37+.03
PG&amp;ECp4312517.0016.7916.100+.11
Palantir972898.257.947.97—.22
PetrbrsA2800210.7610.4610.73+.31
Petrobras 2.87e9390611.9511.6411.89+.29
Pfizer 1.60f6422040.2039.7439.85—.37
PhilipsNV .80e2656621.9921.5521.69+2.66
PrVixST334717.997.877.95+.06
PrUlSP5002392539.2938.6538.70—.36
ProctGam 3.76
31019157.25155.22156.76+.69
ProShtQQQ20473412.5112.3512.50+.11
ProShSP6231815.0114.9215.01+.06
QuantmS309457.907.317.62+.17
RegionsFn .803974718.4417.9218.34—.03
Roblox4605140.7938.5138.88—1.82
SpdrGold39807184.68183.46184.46+.21
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
224100413.07410.79411.00—1.20
SpdrBiot .44e2587482.3080.3780.47—1.80
SprBl1-3b2579291.7591.7391.73
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
6828243.4342.6742.81—.13
Schlmbrg 1f3306350.7949.3650.23+.43
Schwab 1f3983254.2253.3153.36—.44
SentinOne2945818.7217.4617.57—1.01
Shopifys5203049.4647.5447.76—1.18
SnapIncA6491310.239.9210.10+.09
SocQ&amp;M .73e4133268.7365.9966.53+3.09
SwstnEngy564045.084.935.08+.10
Square3542864.7563.0563.17—.31
SPCnSt 1.28e2620976.9176.5776.80+.23
SPEngy 2.04e5245386.2084.6886.00+1.02
SPDRFncl .46e
11397133.3233.0633.10—.12
SPInds 1.12e24722101.20100.51100.56—.06
SPUtil 1.55e2304469.9369.1869.88+.26
Stellantisx3530916.5116.3816.39+.17
TaiwSemi 1.56e4770885.9684.1784.19—1.18
Technip .132344613.7512.9613.59+.57
Transocn466856.246.026.11+.05
TruistFn 2.084050631.7431.1531.34—.14
Twilio2189657.3054.3954.72—2.54
2xLongs2613112.3511.9512.22+.21
UberTch6368031.0630.2330.47—.36
UiPath2327915.3714.8114.86—.49
USBancrp 1.92f7433133.4132.5532.64—.88
USNGas1038377.206.967.08+.08
ValeSA 3.08e12791914.2914.1314.16—.11
VanEGold .06e5044733.8433.3533.74+.13
VangEmg 1.10e3305439.9639.7839.80—.15
VangFTSE 1.10e
2850046.4846.3546.36—.04
VerizonCm 2.616300237.4937.1037.16—.17
Vipshop3556614.8413.8113.93—1.01
VirgnGal255423.583.373.39—.12
WeWork22986.49.46.47+.02
WellsFargo 1.20f
5507441.4941.0441.43+.19
Xpeng409109.369.189.24—.01
ZIMIntg 2e2283319.2518.4918.51—.74
