BC-150-actives-n

April 24, 2023 GMT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|90005
|5.03
|4.64
|4.77—.22
|AMCEntpf
|36678
|1.59
|1.53
|1.54—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|205329
|18.12
|17.60
|17.61—.62
|Albemarle 1.60f
|29414
|184.00
|177.71
|182.58+8.83
|AlgonPw .87
|44713
|8.53
|8.37
|8.49+.14
|Alibaba
|116024
|88.48
|86.04
|86.06—3.07
|Ambev .05e
|142549
|2.88
|2.82
|2.83
|ArborRT 1.60
|41932
|10.55
|10.10
|10.44—.26
|ArcelorM .26
|31590
|28.08
|27.73
|27.79—.68
|ArkInnova .78e
|66591
|37.90
|36.58
|36.72—.91
|BPPLC 1.44f
|30808
|39.96
|39.41
|39.87+.23
|BcoBrad .04a
|85917
|2.72
|2.64
|2.68—.01
|BkofAm .88
|110730
|29.90
|29.59
|29.70—.18
|Barclay .15e
|49813
|7.71
|7.63
|7.69+.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|47185
|19.02
|18.81
|18.97—.11
|Baxter 1.16f
|34928
|45.98
|45.36
|45.76+.47
|BlueApr
|25194
|.66
|.52
|.56—.05
|BostonSci
|46023
|51.54
|50.43
|51.29+.18
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|22351
|73.35
|72.56
|73.11+.27
|Carnival
|101830
|9.44
|9.14
|9.20—.19
|CarrGlb .74f
|49097
|47.21
|42.33
|43.05—2.17
|CarvanaA
|53019
|8.70
|8.00
|8.08—.06
|CenovusE 1.60a
|21439
|17.79
|17.40
|17.68+.18
|Citigroup 2.04
|46742
|49.31
|48.75
|48.90—.13
|CitizFincl 1.68
|25134
|28.86
|28.37
|28.45—.35
|ClevCliffs
|39982
|16.17
|15.78
|15.100+.12
|CocaCola 1.84f
|79152
|64.99
|64.09
|64.14+.09
|Coupang
|26947
|15.73
|15.46
|15.65+.01
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|125660
|.91
|.90
|.90+.01
|DeltaAir
|37361
|34.47
|33.46
|33.61—.73
|DevonE .80f
|21781
|54.40
|53.39
|54.16+.53
|DxSCBer
|41313
|32.24
|31.24
|32.17+.50
|DirSPBr
|79006
|17.69
|17.40
|17.67+.16
|DxSOXBr
|123251
|20.49
|19.60
|20.43+.63
|DxGlMBr
|33399
|5.85
|5.65
|5.71—.04
|DxBiotBll
|155434
|6.03
|5.63
|5.66—.34
|DxSOXBl
|263916
|15.04
|14.38
|14.42—.44
|Dir30TrBul
|73456
|8.64
|8.50
|8.59+.19
|DrxSCBull .41e
|43271
|31.86
|30.87
|30.95—.50
|DrxSPBull
|34684
|74.59
|73.36
|73.47—.65
|Disney
|40780
|100.74
|98.67
|98.92—.65
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|30952
|12.81
|12.69
|12.73—.04
|EntProdPt 1.96f
|21356
|26.95
|26.68
|26.83+.02
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|60837
|118.63
|115.88
|118.18+2.17
|Farfetch
|42925
|4.21
|3.98
|4.02—.19
|FMajSilvg .01
|23031
|7.19
|7.05
|7.10—.08
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|360112
|16.36
|14.20
|15.36+1.10
|FordM .60a
|253680
|12.06
|11.88
|12.01+.20
|FrptMcM .30
|59687
|39.44
|38.45
|39.13—.53
|fuboTV
|29488
|1.17
|1.10
|1.11—.05
|FullTrck
|25627
|6.53
|6.11
|6.16—.33
|Gap .60f
|21840
|9.78
|9.44
|9.66+.03
|GenElec .32
|24769
|100.77
|99.58
|99.91+.40
|GenMotors .36
|68510
|34.36
|33.56
|34.03+.48
|Gerdau .50r
|27473
|4.99
|4.87
|4.95+.01
|GinkgoBi
|83000
|1.33
|1.26
|1.27—.04
|GoldFLtd .22e
|22570
|15.66
|15.46
|15.58+.12
|Hallibrtn .64f
|33519
|34.59
|33.51
|34.37+.97
|HarmonyG .05
|31540
|4.56
|4.46
|4.48+.09
|HPEnt .48
|33688
|14.44
|14.25
|14.27—.20
|HimnsHrs
|23679
|12.24
|11.52
|11.64—.04
|ICICIBk .19e
|40344
|22.44
|22.09
|22.19+.20
|iShBrazil .67e
|91068
|28.16
|27.60
|27.96+.26
|iShSilver
|74984
|23.15
|22.84
|23.09+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|108842
|28.26
|28.02
|28.03—.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|81154
|38.98
|38.79
|38.81—.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|26466
|109.45
|109.10
|109.32+.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|70390
|105.49
|104.84
|105.23+.83
|iSEafe 1.66e
|46229
|73.80
|73.61
|73.62—.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|87397
|75.15
|74.98
|75.00+.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|75663
|178.45
|176.57
|176.73—.84
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|31161
|68.92
|68.74
|68.75
|Infosys .27
|54964
|14.86
|14.71
|14.75—.13
|Invitae
|24209
|1.38
|1.27
|1.28—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|43005
|48.36
|48.14
|48.17—.19
|ItauUnH
|108001
|5.06
|4.92
|5.01—.02
|JPMorgCh 4
|25161
|141.10
|140.04
|140.41—.13
|Keycorp .82f
|108465
|11.59
|11.12
|11.23—.37
|KindMorg 1.11f
|24839
|17.57
|17.34
|17.54+.17
|Kinrossg .12
|42174
|5.00
|4.92
|4.98+.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|73822
|28.23
|27.48
|27.50—.81
|LVSands
|28204
|63.80
|62.71
|63.36+.31
|LloydBkg .14e
|33811
|2.42
|2.40
|2.42+.02
|LumenTch
|101789
|2.35
|2.25
|2.33+.10
|Macys .66f
|27904
|17.12
|16.87
|16.99—.09
|MarathnO .40f
|24919
|24.39
|23.99
|24.34+.25
|MedProp 1.16
|64305
|8.32
|8.04
|8.11—.20
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|74742
|89.50
|87.99
|88.96+3.23
|MoneyLion
|21725
|.40
|.35
|.36—.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|60821
|9.22
|8.97
|9.11+.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|118941
|4.25
|4.20
|4.22
|NordicAm .13e
|23989
|3.89
|3.59
|3.85+.27
|NorwCruis
|54951
|13.29
|12.71
|12.85—.19
|NuHldg
|59374
|4.97
|4.85
|4.89—.11
|OcciPet .72f
|31132
|62.49
|61.77
|62.31+.44
|Owlet
|21604
|.40
|.34
|.37+.03
|PG&ECp
|43125
|17.00
|16.79
|16.100+.11
|Palantir
|97289
|8.25
|7.94
|7.97—.22
|PetrbrsA
|28002
|10.76
|10.46
|10.73+.31
|Petrobras 2.87e
|93906
|11.95
|11.64
|11.89+.29
|Pfizer 1.60f
|64220
|40.20
|39.74
|39.85—.37
|PhilipsNV .80e
|26566
|21.99
|21.55
|21.69+2.66
|PrVixST
|33471
|7.99
|7.87
|7.95+.06
|PrUlSP500
|23925
|39.29
|38.65
|38.70—.36
|ProctGam 3.76
|31019
|157.25
|155.22
|156.76+.69
|ProShtQQQ
|204734
|12.51
|12.35
|12.50+.11
|ProShSP
|62318
|15.01
|14.92
|15.01+.06
|QuantmS
|30945
|7.90
|7.31
|7.62+.17
|RegionsFn .80
|39747
|18.44
|17.92
|18.34—.03
|Roblox
|46051
|40.79
|38.51
|38.88—1.82
|SpdrGold
|39807
|184.68
|183.46
|184.46+.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|224100
|413.07
|410.79
|411.00—1.20
|SpdrBiot .44e
|25874
|82.30
|80.37
|80.47—1.80
|SprBl1-3b
|25792
|91.75
|91.73
|91.73
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|68282
|43.43
|42.67
|42.81—.13
|Schlmbrg 1f
|33063
|50.79
|49.36
|50.23+.43
|Schwab 1f
|39832
|54.22
|53.31
|53.36—.44
|SentinOne
|29458
|18.72
|17.46
|17.57—1.01
|Shopifys
|52030
|49.46
|47.54
|47.76—1.18
|SnapIncA
|64913
|10.23
|9.92
|10.10+.09
|SocQ&M .73e
|41332
|68.73
|65.99
|66.53+3.09
|SwstnEngy
|56404
|5.08
|4.93
|5.08+.10
|Square
|35428
|64.75
|63.05
|63.17—.31
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|26209
|76.91
|76.57
|76.80+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|52453
|86.20
|84.68
|86.00+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|113971
|33.32
|33.06
|33.10—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|24722
|101.20
|100.51
|100.56—.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23044
|69.93
|69.18
|69.88+.26
|Stellantis
|x35309
|16.51
|16.38
|16.39+.17
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|47708
|85.96
|84.17
|84.19—1.18
|Technip .13
|23446
|13.75
|12.96
|13.59+.57
|Transocn
|46685
|6.24
|6.02
|6.11+.05
|TruistFn 2.08
|40506
|31.74
|31.15
|31.34—.14
|Twilio
|21896
|57.30
|54.39
|54.72—2.54
|2xLongs
|26131
|12.35
|11.95
|12.22+.21
|UberTch
|63680
|31.06
|30.23
|30.47—.36
|UiPath
|23279
|15.37
|14.81
|14.86—.49
|USBancrp 1.92f
|74331
|33.41
|32.55
|32.64—.88
|USNGas
|103837
|7.20
|6.96
|7.08+.08
|ValeSA 3.08e
|127919
|14.29
|14.13
|14.16—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|50447
|33.84
|33.35
|33.74+.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|33054
|39.96
|39.78
|39.80—.15
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|28500
|46.48
|46.35
|46.36—.04
|VerizonCm 2.61
|63002
|37.49
|37.10
|37.16—.17
|Vipshop
|35566
|14.84
|13.81
|13.93—1.01
|VirgnGal
|25542
|3.58
|3.37
|3.39—.12
|WeWork
|22986
|.49
|.46
|.47+.02
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|55074
|41.49
|41.04
|41.43+.19
|Xpeng
|40910
|9.36
|9.18
|9.24—.01
|ZIMIntg 2e
|22833
|19.25
|18.49
|18.51—.74
|—————————