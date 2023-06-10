FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Canadian Football League

East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto000000
Montreal000000
Hamilton000000
Ottawa000000
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg000000
Calgary000000
BC000000
Saskatchewan000000
Edmonton000000
two points for a win, one for a tie

Preseason Week One
Monday’s Games

Calgary 29, Edmonton 24

Preseason Week Two
Friday’s Games

Montreal 22, Ottawa 21

Other news
A pot of flowers marks an area where a bus carrying seniors to a casino ended up after colliding with a semi-trailer truck and burning on Thursday on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba, Friday, June 16, 2023. Police said 15 people were killed and 10 more were sent to hospital. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada police say bus carrying seniors did not have the right of way in crash that killed 15
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino that collided with a semi-trailer truck that killed 15 people did not have the right of way.
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny postponed the trial for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Sex abuse trial delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.
Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 25, Edmonton 23

Hamilton 27, Toronto 22

Saskatchewan 30, BC 27

Preseason Week Three
Thursday’s Games

Ottawa 34, Toronto 23

BC 25, Calgary 22

Friday’s Games

Montreal 25, Hamilton 22

Saskatchewan 28, Winnipeg 16

Week One
Thursday’s Games

BC 25, Calgary 15

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 42, Hamilton 31

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Week Two
Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Ottawoa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

